To reiterate an earlier point about the show being removed from a tangible sense of place, the final two cases particularly grate on account of thinly rendered settings of villages torn by corruption, retribution and fallacy. Even a tantric pops up as do elements of horror. A villa in the last episode looks so pristine, set-like and terribly artificial you’ll ponder if the actors have stepped into it for the first time. The dialogues, which should have been testy, are peculiarly de-fanged. As a result, it becomes a task to invest in any of the complicated, murky family history that unravels over the course of the episode. Never does tension well up in a single episode. This lingering divorce of the characters from the spaces they inhabit shadows the entire show.