Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub remembers Nana Patekar

“Nana loved me a lot, and I was very close to him,” says Zeeshan Ayyub. “He even said in an interview that I'm like his son. We had many conversations about acting and other things. We spent 20–22 days together on Sankalp, and we never lost touch. We never stopped talking, and he used to message me asking, ‘How are you, Hajjam?’ I found out that when he loves someone, he calls them by that name. There are three or four people in the industry he used to call Hajjam. I don't know why, but it must mean something, and it was great for me.”