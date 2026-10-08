'Khaana Khaane Ki Iccha Nahi Hoti’: Nana Patekar’s Viral Confession Resurfaces As Virat Kohli Pays Tribute

Nana Patekar’s old video praising Virat Kohli has resurfaced after his death
Patekar once said Kohli’s early dismissal could ruin his appetite
Kohli paid tribute to Patekar, calling him a true legend of Indian cinema
Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death at 75 has brought back several memorable stories about his life away from cinema, including his extraordinary love for cricket. Patekar died on October 8, 2026, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted CPR for around 45 minutes, but could not revive him.
When Nana Patekar Revealed His Love For Virat Kohli
Following the news of his death, an old video of Patekar discussing Virat Kohli resurfaced on social media and quickly caught the attention of cricket fans. In the interview, the veteran actor spoke about how emotionally invested he was in Kohli’s performances.
Patekar revealed that Kohli’s dismissal could affect his mood so much that he would sometimes lose interest in eating. His candid admission offered a glimpse into just how closely he followed the former India captain.
"Virat ek aisa player hai jise main bahut chahta hu. Agar Virat jaldi out ho jata hai toh mujhe khaana khaane ki iccha nahi hoti. (Virat Kohli is my favourite. When he gets out early, I don't like to eat food)," Patekar said in the viral video.
The relationship was, of course, that of an ardent fan and his favourite cricketer rather than a formal association. But Patekar’s comments showed the admiration he had developed for Kohli and his performances over the years.
The old video gained renewed significance after Kohli himself paid tribute to Patekar following the actor’s death.
Virat Kohli Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar
Virat Kohli took to social media on Thursday to remember the veteran actor and acknowledge his contribution to Indian cinema.
“A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti,” Kohli wrote.
The timing of the tribute was particularly poignant given Patekar’s earlier comments about Kohli. Years after the actor spoke openly about how much the batter’s performances affected him, Kohli was among those mourning his passing.
A Fan Who Never Hid His Cricket Passion
Patekar’s connection with cricket went much deeper than his admiration for Kohli. He had played cricket himself as a youngster at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and was an off-spinner. He also admired Sunil Gavaskar and had spoken about the legendary batter’s concentration and technique.
His passion for the game remained intact even after his own playing days ended. From Gavaskar’s generation to Kohli’s era, Patekar continued following Indian cricket with the enthusiasm of a genuine fan.
That makes his old Kohli comments even more memorable. For a man celebrated for his intense performances on screen, his admission about being unable to eat when Kohli got out offered a wonderfully human glimpse into the cricket fan behind the actor.