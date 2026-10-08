Nana Patekar’s Hidden Sporting Side: How The Actor Won National Shooting Medals In His 50s

Nana Patekar took up competitive shooting in his late 40s
He won a silver at the 2004 National Shooting Championships
He later added a team bronze for Maharashtra in 2007
Nana Patekar was known to millions for his unforgettable performances on screen, but following his sudden death at 75 after a cardiac arrest, his lesser-known sporting legacy has also come into focus. Away from cinema, the veteran actor had another remarkable identity, that of a competitive rifle shooter. His journey into the sport began relatively late, yet he went on to compete at state and national levels and win medals at the National Shooting Championships.
What makes the Nana Patekar shooter story particularly fascinating is the age at which he discovered the sport. Unlike athletes who begin training as children, Patekar started practising seriously with a rifle in his 40s and eventually competed against established shooters decades younger than him. His determination transformed what began as an interest into a genuine Nana Patekar shooting career.
When Did Nana Patekar Start Shooting?
Patekar's association with shooting developed through his appearances at shooting competitions and his familiarity with firearms. He recalled that he would often attend prize-distribution ceremonies as a chief guest and get opportunities to handle different guns.
His curiosity gradually turned into practice. He began working on his aim and challenging himself to hit increasingly smaller targets. According to his account, he could eventually hit objects as small as mineral-water bottle caps.
The Nana Patekar shooting journey became more serious around 2001, when he was about 49. He entered competitive shooting and began participating in disciplines including the 50m rifle prone and 300m big-bore events.
His earlier exposure to military training also proved useful. While preparing for his 1991 film Prahaar, Patekar had spent considerable time training alongside the Indian Army, an experience that gave him familiarity with firearms and military-style discipline.
Nana Patekar's National Shooting Championship Success
The actor's transition from enthusiast to Nana Patekar national shooter was not merely symbolic. He competed in major national-level events and began producing results.
In 2004, Patekar won a silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships at the BSF's Reoti Range in Indore. It was one of the defining moments of his Nana Patekar shooting story, proving that his late entry into competitive sport had developed into something much more serious.
Three years later, he added another significant achievement. At the 2007 national championship, Patekar won a team bronze medal representing Maharashtra. He scored 549 out of 600 and finished 13th among 49 competitors in the individual competition.
That performance earned him the distinction of a "renowned shot", a recognition that also allowed him to import a rifle duty-free. For an actor who had taken up shooting relatively late, becoming a recognised competitor at national level was an extraordinary achievement.
Nana Patekar Won Shooting Medals In His 50s
The fact that Nana Patekar won medals in his 50s is perhaps the most striking aspect of his sporting career.
Patekar did not treat shooting as a celebrity hobby. He continued appearing in state and national competitions well into his 60s. His commitment to the sport meant travelling with his shooting equipment and practising whenever he found an appropriate range near a film shoot.
His results also reflected his competitive ambition. After his performances at national championships, he spoke confidently about improving his scores and even targeted a score of 590 out of 600 with a new rifle.
From Actor To National Shooter
The Nana Patekar sports story is unusual because shooting was only one part of a life that repeatedly crossed the worlds of cinema, the military and sport.
His association with the Army during the making of Prahaar gave him an early foundation in handling weapons. Years later, that familiarity helped him pursue shooting competitively. What began as curiosity eventually became a Nana Patekar shooting champion story, complete with national medals and recognition.
Even after his competitive years, Patekar continued shooting recreationally at ranges across the country. His journey serves as a reminder that sporting ambitions do not necessarily have to begin in childhood. For Patekar, the road to becoming a Nana Patekar national-level shooter began when he was already an established actor and it eventually took him to national championship podiums.