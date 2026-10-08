Nana Patekar's Extraordinary Kargil War Connection

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
During the 1999 Kargil War, Patekar received permission to serve alongside Army personnel.
A three-time National Award winner and Padma Shri recipient, Patekar also wrote and directed Prahaar and remained associated with philanthropy and support for farmers and veterans.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday morning. His son Malhar Patekar confirmed the death, while doctors at Manipal Hospital said they attempted to revive the actor for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at about 5:20 am.
A three-time National Award winner, Patekar was known for his intense performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, as well as his philanthropic work and long association with the Indian Army. But beyond his film career, one of the lesser-known chapters of his life was his decision to serve alongside Army personnel during the 1999 Kargil War.
Why Nana Patekar Went To Kargil
At the height of the Kargil conflict, Patekar sought permission to join soldiers in the war zone. He had already undergone extensive military training with the Maratha Light Infantry while preparing for his 1991 film Prahaar, which he wrote and directed.
Patekar later recalled that he had trained with the Army for about three years in the early 1990s. When the Kargil War broke out, he approached senior officers seeking permission to join the troops but was initially told that only the Defence Minister could approve such a deployment.
He then contacted then Defence Minister George Fernandes and made his case, citing his military training. Fernandes eventually gave him permission to join the troops.
Patekar spoke about the experience on Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this year, telling host Amitabh Bachchan that he became part of a Quick Reaction Team during his time with the Army.
Accounts of his service say he spent time with soldiers near the Line of Control in August 1999 and also helped at a military hospital. He later recalled the physical toll of the experience, saying his weight fell from 76 kg when he reached Srinagar to 56 kg by the time he returned.
The actor's association with the armed forces continued long after the Kargil conflict. He was associated with the Territorial Army and regularly supported veterans and their families.
Nana Patekar's Film Career And Philanthropy
Patekar began his film career in the late 1970s and went on to become one of the most distinctive actors in Indian cinema. His performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi and Natsamrat earned him widespread recognition.
He won three National Film Awards during his career and was also awarded the Padma Shri. His work extended beyond acting to writing and directing, most notably with Prahaar.
Away from cinema, Patekar was involved in several philanthropic initiatives. He was associated with efforts to support farmers and rural communities and worked through the Naam Foundation, which has undertaken projects related to farmers, water conservation and rural development.
Patekar was found unconscious at his Dona Paula residence in Goa before being taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted continuous CPR for around 45 minutes but were unable to revive him. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem is expected, according to the hospital.