Salman Khan teases Scout OP and Love Gill over their equation.
Manu Punjabi and Elvish Yadav question Kanika Mann and Gullu.
Yung DSA breaks down after Salman questions Scout about trust.
The November 21 episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar featured a mix of humour, emotional moments and confrontations as Salman Khan interacted with the housemates. While the host teased Scout OP and Love Gill about their equation, questions from contestants' friends outside the house brought fresh tension. Yung DSA also broke down during a discussion about trust and friendships inside the house.
Salman Khan Teases Scout OP And Love Gill
Salman began the episode in a playful mood, asking Scout to sing and involving Love Gill and Qazi Touqeer in the musical exchanges. He also used the song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka to tease Scout and Love about their equation, prompting laughter among the contestants.
Earlier, Kanika Mann and Gullu were seen chatting and joking in the garden, with Scout joining them. Qazi also entertained the housemates by singing and imitating Arishfa Khan's singing style.
Friends Question Contestants Over Their Bigg Boss 20 Game
The mood shifted when Salman announced that friends of some contestants would send video messages and questions for the housemates. Manu Punjabi questioned Kanika about her alleged character assassination of Love. Another question challenged her over the way she spoke about Scout behind his back.
Elvish Yadav questioned Gullu about why his game was not visible. Actors Karan Wahi and Samarth Jurel also sent questions for Amrapali Dubey and Qazi.
Yung became emotional after Salman questioned Scout about sharing something Yung had told him in confidence. The discussion brought the question of loyalty between the contestants into focus, with Yung breaking down in tears.
Nirahua also questioned Manish Goel about whether he was deliberately presenting himself as innocent while saying whatever he wanted inside the house.
Was There An Elimination In Bigg Boss 20?
Despite speculation around possible exits, no contestant was eliminated in the November 21 episode. The episode instead focused on the housemates' relationships, their conduct and the questions raised by people outside the house.
The latest Weekend Ka Vaar left several tensions unresolved, setting the stage for further confrontations in the coming episodes.