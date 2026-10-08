Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.
Doctors attempted continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, while a medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem will be conducted.
Patekar leaves behind a four-decade-plus career that included Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Prahaar and Welcome, as well as three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most acclaimed performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Patekar was found unconscious at his home and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for about 45 minutes.
Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department at Manipal Hospital, told news agency ANI that despite continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Patekar could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.
Patekar, whose full name was Vishwanath Patekar, was born on January 1, 1951, and built a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His death marks the end of a career defined by intense performances, distinctive dialogue delivery and a reputation for taking on challenging roles.
From ‘Parinda’ And ‘Krantiveer’ To ‘Welcome’
Patekar made his Bollywood acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman. He gained wider recognition after appearing in Salaam Bombay! in 1988, before delivering one of his best-known performances in Parinda in 1989. His portrayal in the crime drama earned him the National Film Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.
He went on to star in films including Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi and Khamoshi: The Musical. His performance in Krantiveer earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He also received further National Film recognition for Agni Sakshi.
Patekar also established himself as a director, making his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991. In later years, he appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome, while continuing to work across Hindi and Marathi cinema.
Three National Film Awards, Padma Shri
Over his career, Patekar received three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and two Filmfare Awards Marathi for his acting performances. The Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.
Beyond acting, Patekar was also known for his association with social causes and his work outside mainstream Bollywood. His performances were frequently marked by restrained physicality and emotionally charged dialogue, helping establish him as one of the most distinctive character actors of his generation.
His death comes weeks after reports about his ongoing film projects and appearances. In August, reports said Patekar was set to reunite with Anil Kapoor for a new instalment involving their popular Welcome characters. He had also recently been associated with upcoming projects including The Confession of Mary, as per media reports.