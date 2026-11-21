Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan bring their camaraderie to Koffee With Karan 9.
Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay his viral hook step during the promo.
Akshay delivers a cheeky Rapid Fire response in the upcoming episode.
Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are set to share the couch on Koffee With Karan 9 for the first time, and the latest promo offers a glimpse of their entertaining exchange. The two actors are seen trading jokes, recalling their time in the film industry and breaking into a dance. While Ravi brings his viral hook step to the show, Akshay adds his trademark humour to the conversation.
Ravi Kishan Teaches Akshay Kumar His Viral Hook Step
In the promo, host Karan Johar reveals that the unusual pairing was Akshay's idea. Despite their different public personas, the actors share an easy rapport, having worked together in films before.
One of the highlights sees Ravi teaching Akshay his viral hook step. The two turn the Koffee couch into a dance floor as Akshay attempts to follow the move. Ravi also embraces his self-proclaimed title of 'Bihar ka Brad Pitt' and speaks about his journey in the film industry, recalling how he crawled his way to success.
Akshay brings the laughs during the Rapid Fire round. When asked whether he would choose a year without sex or a year without working out, he responds, “Isn't sex the best workout?”
Akshay Kumar’s Previous Koffee With Karan Appearances
Akshay has appeared on the show four times before. He first featured in Season 4 in 2014, followed by appearances with wife Twinkle Khanna in Season 5, Ranveer Singh in Season 6 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Season 7. This marks his fifth appearance, while it is Ravi's first.
When And Where To Watch Koffee With Karan 9
The episode will stream this Wednesday at 7 pm on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. This season has featured guests including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are among the names reportedly expected to appear later in the season.