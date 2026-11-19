Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor revive Rohan and Poo for K3G’s 25th anniversary.
Karan Johar joins the actors in the nostalgic advertisement.
The campaign invites fans to experience the Raichand House in Mumbai.
Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have reunited as Rohan and Poo, 25 years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham first brought the characters to the big screen. The actors have joined filmmaker Karan Johar for a new advertisement that recreates several memorable moments from the 2001 family drama, ahead of its silver jubilee.
Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Recreate K3G Scenes
With “You Are My Soniya” playing in the background, the two approach each other and revisit the film’s famous exchanges. They recreate the “dono… hum dono” moment before Rohan adds, “Aaj bhi sirf hum dono?”
The banter continues when Rohan unfurls a long guest list. Poo responds with her iconic line, “Kaun hain ye, jo Poo ke ghar aayenge? Who are they?” Rohan insists that they welcome everyone, including “Chandu ke chacha” and “Chandu ki chachi”.
Another familiar exchange follows when Poo objects to Rohan questioning her hosting skills: “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum mujhse better host bano.” Later, when Rohan exclaims “Uff! 10!” as Poo looks in the mirror, she replies, “I know.” He then adds, “Main toh khud ko points de raha tha.”
Karan Johar Joins The K3G Reunion
The doorbell interrupts their conversation, and Karan Johar joins the pair. The trio welcomes their guests with an aarti ki thali, recreating a moment associated with Jaya Bachchan’s Nandini Raichand in the original film.
The campaign’s Instagram caption reads, “You’ve been a part of this family for 25 years. The least we can do is give you the (key emoji),” inviting fans to book the Raichand House experience in Mumbai through Airbnb.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, completes 25 years next month.