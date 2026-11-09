Hrithik Roshan Makes LACMA Gala Debut Beside Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet And Nicole Kidman

Hrithik Roshan became the first Indian actor to attend the LACMA gala.
The gala saw major Hollywood celebrities show up.
Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis and Kim Kardashian were among the elite stars in tow.
At the Gucci-backed 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7, Hrithik Roshan made history as the first Indian actor to attend, receiving a personal invitation arranged by producer and Emmy Board member Kavita Gupta. Co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, the exclusive Los Angeles event honored director Denis Villeneuve and artist Vija Celmins, raking in an A-list global crowd including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.
Hrithik chose a effortlessly sleek, custom all-black suit for the evening, capturing online attention with a traditional folded-hands greeting on the red carpet. The annual LACMA Art+Film Gala brought together global creative leaders, with Hrithik’s appearance highlighting the expanding international reach of Indian stars. Roshan greeted the paparazzi with a namaste.
LACMA Guest List
For the 15th straight year, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow returned as gala co-chairs, maintaining their leadership streak since the event's 2011 debut. The star-studded guest list featured high-fashion moments across screen, stage, and style, with Kim Kardashian in structured Gucci, Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio, and Paris Hilton posing at Chris Burden's Urban Light with husband Carter Reum. Other notable attendees included Michelle Yeoh, Julia Garner in Loewe, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Viola Davis, and K-pop stars Rosé in sleek Saint Laurent and aespa's Ningning.
Celebrating girlfriend Saba Azad’s birthday earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan posted a heartfelt tribute online. Recalling a recent conversation, he noted, "Someone asked me about you. I said I don't wanna talk about you cause it's too precious. She insisted and I said this,"
Illustrating his preference when traveling together, the actor added, "Well, how about this? Say if there were 2 options for flights from Mumbai to a far-off destination, one was a direct flight. Efficient and easy! And another one that went via 8 random cities with hours of transit time each stop with possibilities of missing connecting flights."
"If it was with her... I said, I'd pick the 2nd option... deliberately... every single time," he wrapped.