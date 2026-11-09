Bollywood’s Diwali 2026: Inside The Celebrations Of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra

Diwali 2026 brought forth a bevvy of celebrities' social media posts.
From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood A-listers shared glimpses of their Diwali celebrations.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed their son's face in a Diwali post.
Bollywood's biggest stars turned Diwali into an intimate affair, opening up their homes and sharing their favorite holiday moments online. From vibrant traditional fashion and sacred family rituals to cozy home gatherings, celebrities brought fans along for the festivities.
Here is how icons including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan ushered in the festival of lights.
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt posted photos on Instagram from Diwali festivities at the couple's new residence on Sunday. The collection features a candid shot of Raha planting kisses on her parents' cheeks simultaneously, along with a moment showing her watching a priest tie a sacred thread around Ranbir Kapoor's wrist before the prayer service. Additional photos show Bhatt dressed in a green lehenga choli while participating in the rituals and posing for the camera.
Ranbir and Raha coordinated in matching white traditional outfits for the Diwali party, while Neetu Kapoor opted for green festive attire. The family paid homage to the late Rishi Kapoor by gathering in front of his portrait for a picture.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared moments from her Diwali festivities alongside Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. The shared photos highlight Priyanka in a detailed maroon and gold ensemble, Nick in a kurta paired with an embroidered jacket, and a festive backdrop filled with lit candles and floral decor. Highlights of the post include family time with Malti, Priyanka eating traditional Indian cuisine, and a detailed look at the back of her outfit.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali by revealing their one-year-old son, Vihaan, on Instagram. Marking his first birthday on November 7, the couple posted a joint greeting featuring their color-coordinated outfits: Katrina in yellow, Vicky in beige, and baby Vihaan utterly adorable while blending both styles in a beige kurta topped with a yellow waistcoat.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a Diwali greeting featuring herself and Karisma sitting at the feet of their parents, Randhir and Babita Kapoor, framing the cozy family photo with a nod to a classic Raj Kapoor song.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan posted photos from her Diwali party alongside her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh, and friends, offering a simple, concise caption: “Happiest Diwali to everyone.”
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor skipped heavy lehengas for a custom white Anavila angrakha paired with a matching full-sleeved cape, pink floral embroidery, a bright pink potli, and her mother Sunita Kapoor’s jewelry. Sharing a photo with her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam captioned the post: “Diwali lights, a little bit of sparkle, and the man who still makes me blush."
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha put up photos with husband Zaheer Iqbal celebrating Diwali with friends, captioning the festive moments: “A Diwali full of love and light Ours was, and we hope yours is too! Lots of love and Happy Diwali doston."