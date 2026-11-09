Bollywood’s Diwali 2026: Inside The Celebrations Of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt posted photos on Instagram from Diwali festivities at the couple's new residence on Sunday. The collection features a candid shot of Raha planting kisses on her parents' cheeks simultaneously, along with a moment showing her watching a priest tie a sacred thread around Ranbir Kapoor's wrist before the prayer service. Additional photos show Bhatt dressed in a green lehenga choli while participating in the rituals and posing for the camera.