A.

See, whether it was Bandaa or whether it is Haq, for me, they are part of the faith trilogy. For me personally, faith is very important. Faith is intimate. In today's world, globally, faith has become a very public phenomenon. Faith is a very one-on-one personal thing with you and your God, or lack of it, depending on where you stand in the spectrum.

And at the end of the day, more than weaponized, faith becomes politicized. Faith is very simple. What does faith tell you? Be good to each other, be good to society, be good to yourself, be good to your lovers. That's all it is. Everything else are add-ons, right? How you behave, what you wear, what you eat, where you go, what you do, what you don't do—then breaking down the genders and everything else. Faith started ages ago, thousands of years ago, right across all faiths and all religions. It started with telling people of all regions, who were barbaric in nature, who were governed by kings and rulers in every country on the planet, and trying to put somebody over their head: a super boss. Doing good to be good to each other, that's all it is technically at the end of the day.

Faith moves mountains. Faith helps you live your life. Just imagine yourself standing at a precipice and staring into the darkness of the universe; it's a scary thought. Our planet is not even a dot that registers in the larger scheme of things in the universe, and on that little small speck of dust, we are an even smaller speck, right? So faith helps you stay grounded. You need that strength—whether that strength is your family, your parents, or God. You need something to ground you. Technically, it comes down to that.

Faith is something that one should not meddle with. It does not need someone who comes in as a middleman and tells you what is right or what is written. Read for yourself, decode for yourself, make your mistakes, and learn from yourself. Because life is the biggest teacher and leveller in the world. Nothing teaches you better than life. You make your mistakes, you learn from them. If you don't learn from them, you'll make the same mistakes again and again until you do. You're condemned to, so leave it at that.

So coming back to this being part of the faith trilogy that I have in my head personally: Shazia's faith is very important. Manoj Bajpayee's character's faith in Bandaa is very, very important. Solanki's faith is very important as well. He uses his faith to make his final argument in court; she uses her faith to drive her entire life out and live it in the truest sense of the word. So I think when faith is used well, it can strengthen you, and then nobody can come between you and stuff. Here's the fun part about truth—it's a line I wrote in The Family Man Season 2: everybody wants the truth, but everybody finds it difficult to be on the side of truth because truth is tough. Truth is difficult. It's not easy being truthful; it's easier finding workarounds. So it's one of those things. You live in a modern-day world, you have to be practical, but at the end of the day, you pay a price for everything that you want. The right, the wrong, truth, fakeness—everything has a price to pay. You have to decide what price you pay at the end of it and what you are okay with.

The most interesting part is self-love. All religions actually teach you self-love, where it's about: read for yourself, decide for yourself, do it for yourself. At the end of the day, it's a very individual thing. We have made it out of mediations and those kind of things.