Exclusive | Zeeshan Ayyub On Chauhaan Controversy: ‘I Will Not Support Something That I Don't Agree With’

Zeeshan Ayyub says it is his responsibility to speak up for what he believes in and to advocate for a better society.
He says being an actor is not merely a business proposition; it is much more than that.
The actor denies involvement in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Chauhaan.
There are very few actors in the Indian entertainment industry who take a public stance on political or social topics. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who has always been vocal about his honest opinion on issues relating to the social or political environment in the country, speaks about celebrities avoiding speaking on burning issues in the country. He also opens up the Chauhaan controversy.
During recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET-related protests, artists like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Imran Khan and others publicly urged accountability or peaceful resolution and even joined protests in Delhi and Mumbai. Some major mainstream celebs have remained silent and haven’t said anything on the ongoing demonstrations led by the CJP, student organisations, and opposition groups demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Zeeshan Ayyub on celebs’ silence on national issues
Zeeshan tells Outlook, “I think people shouldn’t give importance to who is speaking and who isn't. It demeans the whole idea of the kind of protest that is happening. You are an equal citizen of this country, and your voice is just as dignified and important as anyone else's.”
“Before being an actor, I am a citizen of this country. I believe it is my responsibility—my duty—to speak up for what I believe in and to advocate for a better society. I’ve been saying this for years: I dislike it when people ask why someone isn't speaking out. Now, we should be clear about who wants to speak out and who doesn’t. Why are you looking up to someone? Why do you feel that your voice is of less importance than someone who works on screen? They are not willing to speak; it’s their choice. I am saying because I feel like,” he adds.
When asked if he fears facing the brunt for voicing his opinions, Zeeshan shares, “If I were so easily intimidated, I wouldn't be in this industry. I didn't become an actor just to make money—I came here to connect with people. Being an actor is not merely a business proposition; it is much more than that,” he says further.
Zeeshan on Chauhaan controversy
When asked about the Chauhaan controversy, Zeeshan clarifies that there is nothing more than the statement he shared in July. He doubles down on his earlier statement, denying involvement in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film. He says he won’t be part of any propaganda film.
“If something is shown wrong, which I don't agree with, you may feel that the point is right, but I won't come and stand beside you. I will not support something that I don't agree with,” he adds.
About Chauhaan controversy
In July, Ayyub shared a long post on social media, where he revealed that he “was asked to dub a line without any reference,” adding that he “did that in good faith without asking for more,” as he knew the makers personally.
But as soon as the teaser was released, he “saw the context in which it was (mis)used” and asked the filmmakers to remove his voice from the teaser, claiming that he has ”nothing to do with the film”.
He has put on record that he is “not part of the film in any capacity”.
The actor claimed the opening line in the teaser was in his voice, but alleged his voice was used without consent. He also said the makers removed his voice after he strongly objected.
Chauhaan sparked controversy after its title was announced with the first glimpse. The Kshatriya Parishad raised objections to the use of the name Chauhaan and to the portrayal in the teaser. They accused the makers of “weaponising Rajput history” and “appropriating Rajput identities”, saying that Rajput heritage should not be used for divisive political debate.