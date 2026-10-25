Exclusive | Zeeshan Ayyub On Chauhaan Controversy: ‘I Will Not Support Something That I Don't Agree With’

“Before being an actor, I am a citizen of this country. I believe it is my responsibility—my duty—to speak up for what I believe in and to advocate for a better society. I’ve been saying this for years: I dislike it when people ask why someone isn't speaking out. Now, we should be clear about who wants to speak out and who doesn’t. Why are you looking up to someone? Why do you feel that your voice is of less importance than someone who works on screen? They are not willing to speak; it’s their choice. I am saying because I feel like,” he adds.