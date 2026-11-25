According to China Xinhua News, China launched the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship on Wednesday, sending three astronauts, including a Pakistani payload specialist, to its orbiting Tiangong space station. Chinese officials said the mission was successful and the Shenzhou craft had reached its assigned orbit. The launch matters for both countries. It gives Pakistan its first astronaut set to live and work aboard an orbital station, while China has opened Tiangong to its first foreign astronaut.