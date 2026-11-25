Muhammad Zeeshan Ali became Pakistan’s first astronaut to begin a mission to an orbital space station
China launched the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre
The mission carried three astronauts, including Pakistani payload specialist Zeeshan Ali and Chinese taikonauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi
Pakistan’s first astronaut has begun a mission to China’s Tiangong space station aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft. The flight marks a first for Pakistan and a milestone for Beijing’s space programme. Pakistani Air Force astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali is part of the crew.
According to China Xinhua News, China launched the Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship on Wednesday, sending three astronauts, including a Pakistani payload specialist, to its orbiting Tiangong space station. Chinese officials said the mission was successful and the Shenzhou craft had reached its assigned orbit. The launch matters for both countries. It gives Pakistan its first astronaut set to live and work aboard an orbital station, while China has opened Tiangong to its first foreign astronaut.
The launch took place on Wednesday morning. It also points to a wider shift in Asia’s space partnerships, with China pushing Tiangong as a platform for international scientific cooperation and Pakistan deepening its role in that effort.
Launch Details
The launch came at 5:48 am IST.
A Long March-2F rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China’s Gobi Desert. It carried Zeeshan Ali alongside Chinese taikonauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. Chinese officials later confirmed the crewed mission had entered its planned orbit, clearing the first stage of the journey to Tiangong.
Pakistan's Historic First
For Pakistan, this is a long-awaited first.
Zeeshan Ali became the country’s first astronaut to begin a trip that will take him aboard an orbital space station. The milestone comes after decades of waiting and marks a notable step in Pakistan’s scientific and technological ambitions.
He is expected to spend about a week aboard the station. During that time, he will conduct scientific experiments in a microgravity environment and take part in educational outreach initiatives.
China's Space Ambition
The launch also breaks new ground for China.
It is the first time Beijing has welcomed a foreign astronaut aboard its space station. That gives the mission importance beyond the crew flight itself and signals China’s effort to widen international cooperation in human spaceflight.
China completed the Tiangong space station five years ago. Since then, Beijing has repeatedly expressed its ambition to turn the orbiting laboratory into a hub for international scientific cooperation. This launch marks a major step towards that goal.
Welcoming a Pakistani astronaut aboard also strengthens that message. It shows China is using Tiangong not only for national missions but also as an international platform for scientific collaboration.
It points to a growing partnership between the two countries in the space sector. It also underlines China’s expanding role in international space programmes through crewed missions that now include foreign participation.