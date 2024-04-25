International

China Launches 3-Member Shenzhou-18 Crew To Its Space Station

The spacecraft's three-member crew will relieve the Shenzhou-17 team, which has been manning China's Tiangong space station since last October.

Advertisement

AP
Chinese astronauts for the Shenzhou-18 mission. Photo: AP
info_icon

China launched a three-member crew to its orbiting space station on Thursday as part of its ambitious programme that aims to put astronauts on the moon by 2030.

ALSO READ | China Launches Powerful Rocket Jielong-3

The Shenzhou-18 spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China atop a Long March 2-F rocket at 8:59 pm (1259 GMT).

The spacecraft's three-member crew will relieve the Shenzhou-17 team, which has been manning China's Tiangong space station since last October.

ALSO READ | Gaganyaan Mission: Indian Space Programme’s Stepping Stone Into Future

Advertisement

The China Manned Space Agency, or CMSA, held a send-off ceremony — complete with flag-waving children and patriotic tunes — for the Shenzhou-18 crew earlier on Thursday, as the three astronauts prepared to enter the spacecraft.

The trio is made of Commander Ye Guangfu, 43, a veteran astronaut who took part in the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021, and fighter pilots Li Cong, 34, and Li Guangsu, 36, who are spaceflight rookies.

They are expected to reach the space station about six-and-a-half hours after liftoff.

China built its own space station after being excluded from the International Space Station, largely because of US concerns over the Chinese military's involvement in the programme. This year, the station is slated for two cargo spacecraft missions and two manned spaceflight missions.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know