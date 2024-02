China has launched a powerful rocket— Jielong-3 that is said to carry at least 20 satellites into space under globally competitive rates.

According to the Reuters report, Jielong-3 can carry a 1,500 kg (3,300 pounds) payload into a 500-km sun-synchronous orbit. China Rocket Co has previously said the rocket could carry over 20 satellites at a launch cost of under $10,000 per kg - a globally competitive rate for small-lift rockets, it mentioned.