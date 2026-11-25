Jensen Huang addressed Nvidia employees at a Tuesday morning companywide meeting in Santa Clara, Calif., after being reinstated as chief executive
He apologised to staff and said he was in therapy, according to people familiar with the matter
Huang returned a day after an 11-day resignation linked to revelations about two extramarital affairs
At a Tuesday morning companywide meeting in Santa Clara, Calif., Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia staff and said he was in therapy, people familiar with the matter reported. He returned to work a day after being reinstated as chief executive following an 11-day resignation linked to revelations about two extramarital affairs.
Also at the meeting, Huang thanked the Trump administration for giving the company fast access to intelligence, saying it helped the board conclude the national security risks of reinstating him were low, people familiar with the matter reported.
Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder, resigned 11 days earlier after disclosures that he had two extramarital affairs. One was with an employee. The other was with Alice Huang, an executive at an Nvidia customer whom US officials suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. His return matters because it ends a short but turbulent leadership break at one of the world’s most closely watched chip companies and leaves him facing questions from staff, lawmakers and the public.
Board Review Details
Huang used the staff meeting to defend his return. He rejected the idea that he had come back because he was a “tech bro” who was above the law or above Nvidia’s code of conduct.
“That is completely untrue,” Huang said, reported The New York Times. He told employees the board reviewed the matter and weighed the circumstances before deciding to restore him to the top job.
He also said the Trump administration had assured the board that he did not pose a national security threat and deserved another chance. The remarks came only days after Nvidia had signalled that bringing Huang back was not under consideration.
Code And Culture
Huang said Nvidia’s rules still applied. He told staff that his personal conduct did not alter the company’s expectations for employees and that much of the code of conduct was meant to “create an environment that’s safe for people”.
He said breaches would not be tolerated. But he also said that breaking the code would not automatically lead to dismissal because the facts and circumstances of each case would be considered.
The recent upheaval had already forced a temporary handover. During Huang’s absence, chief financial officer Colette Kress served as interim CEO for nearly two weeks. She chaired the previous all-hands meeting, gathered senior executives to address employees and announced that pay rises would be brought forward. Huang thanked Kress for steering Nvidia through the period.
He also answered criticism of his leadership style. Huang pushed back against reports that cast him as an abusive boss, while accepting that his hard-driving approach had at times hurt employees.
“It disempowers them, and that’s not right,” Huang said, as quoted by Wired. He added that he needed to find a way to sustain his commitment to Nvidia without harming the people who worked for him.
“I need to hold myself to a higher standard at this time,” Huang added. He said he would undergo a 360-degree performance review and seek employee feedback as often as once a month.
He said he would be the first and only person at Nvidia to face that kind of review and would not make it companywide. Huang also defended Nvidia’s management structure, said about 60 people report directly to him and said he does not “believe in succession planning” because such a system can imply some executives matter more than others.
Trump Weighs In
Trump weighed in on Tuesday. The president said he would be open to pardoning Huang for any potential crimes, though he added that such a step probably would not be needed.
“It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary,” Trump told the New York Post. He also urged Huang to “tell the truth” when he faces bipartisan questioning from Congress next week.
CNN previously reported that Huang will testify privately on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and then appear at a public hearing with lawmakers next Friday. Trump signalled he did not expect Huang to invoke his right against self-incrimination.
“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump said. “I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know a very smart person,” he added.