The United States added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on Monday
The designation follows revelations linking Megaspeed controlling shareholder Alice Huang to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
US authorities have investigated Megaspeed since 2024 over alleged export-control violations involving Nvidia AI chips
On Monday, the United States put Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed on its trade blacklist, tightening export controls on a company linked to an espionage probe involving Nvidia. Once a company lands on the Entity List, US firms need a licence to send goods, software, or technology, and those approvals are generally denied.
That designation can also block access to US-origin spare parts, software updates and intellectual-property licences. The move came after revelations about Megaspeed's ties to Alice Huang, its controlling shareholder, and reporting on her relationship with Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.
It also came as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO on Monday, two weeks after he resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs.
Nvidia Ties Emerge
Last month, The New York Times reported that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while cultivating a close relationship with the Nvidia CEO. Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman and Megaspeed's controlling shareholder, and she has reportedly been alleged to be a spy for Beijing.
The latest move follows those revelations about Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. In a November 8 statement, Jensen Huang acknowledged an affair after the reports, without naming her.
That relationship has intensified scrutiny of Megaspeed because US authorities were already examining the company over possible export-control violations tied to alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China.
Megaspeed Under Scrutiny
The US Justice and Commerce departments stated this week that they have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over possible export-control violations tied to alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China.
People familiar with the matter said Alice Huang led Singapore-based Megaspeed, which had been a large Nvidia chip customer. Nvidia also lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its directory.
In October 2025, The New York Times reported that Megaspeed was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls. Megaspeed has said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducted "lawful business."
Blacklist Context
The Megaspeed designation marks the first time since October 2025 that the Commerce Department has added new entities to its trade blacklist.
Under Entity List rules, American firms cannot supply goods, software or technology to listed companies without a licence, and those licences are generally denied. That makes it harder for blacklisted firms to obtain US-origin spare parts, software updates and intellectual-property licences.
The action also stands out because the Trump administration had earlier held back other blacklist decisions. In June, Reuters reported that it had decided against adding Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, memory chipmaker CXMT and more than 100 other companies flagged as national security risks, amid efforts to avoid raising tensions with Beijing.