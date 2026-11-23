The New York Times reports, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports, that Alice Huang was in touch with a Chinese Ministry of State Security officer from spring 2025 until autumn 2026.
US officials, including the attorney general and the director of national intelligence, say they have not concluded she spied and that the investigation continues.
The scandal, which led to Jensen Huang's resignation, has put US export-control enforcement under scrutiny, with Huang due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the Nvidia scandal, remained in contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year while she was involved in a relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to a report by The New York Times. Citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, the newspaper said the contact began in spring 2025 and continued until autumn 2026, overlapping with at least part of her relationship with the Nvidia chief.
The report also said US intelligence agencies had gathered evidence linking Alice Huang's business partner, Kang Wei, to the same Chinese intelligence agency. Kang, who was frequently introduced as her husband, is among those being examined as part of a wider investigation into a network of companies suspected of helping divert advanced Nvidia chips to China.
What The Report Says, And What It Does Not
Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in chip sales. US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns that it smuggled Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China. The Times's 29 October article touched off the scandal that led to Jensen Huang's resignation two weeks later and a steep drop in Nvidia's share price.
The new report, as Reuters summarises it, does not say what was discussed at the encounters or that Alice Huang passed on any information. Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that she spied for China.
Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month that the Justice Department had not yet reached a conclusion, and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated on Sunday that the matter, concerning both Ms Huang and her company, was under investigation and that he would let it play out. The newspaper itself reported last month that US officials had cast doubt on the initial suggestions that she was a spy.
A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond, and Reuters could not reach Alice Huang.
The Question Washington Is Really Asking
The scandal has prompted a deeper look at Washington's approach to export controls on China, with lawmakers from both parties questioning whether the administration has been too lax on enforcement. Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, said on Sunday that the affair itself is of less interest.
The administration's own emphasis is similar. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Face the Nation, called the focus on the alleged spy "kind of a canard", saying the real question is whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance, as against one person's foibles. Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee and will be interviewed by House panels in early December.
So the spy question may stay open for months, in the hands of investigators who are not talking. The chip question has a clock. Bessent has said there is no such thing as an untraceable handshake deal at that scale, because bills and money movements leave a trail. The paper trail, in other words, may tell the story that the intelligence reports have not.