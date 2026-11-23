Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the Nvidia scandal, remained in contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year while she was involved in a relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to a report by The New York Times. Citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, the newspaper said the contact began in spring 2025 and continued until autumn 2026, overlapping with at least part of her relationship with the Nvidia chief.