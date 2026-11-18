Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and does not intend to reinstate him.
Huang acknowledged personal mistakes and said he was willing to return if the board believed it was in the company's best interests.
Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of over $116 billion as Huang agreed to testify before US congressional committees over chip sales to China.
Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones on Tuesday ruled out reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, hours after the former CEO said he would be willing to return if invited by the company's board, amid growing calls for his comeback following his abrupt resignation last week.
"Jensen Huang voluntarily resigned his positions as president, CEO and board member. The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate him as CEO," Jones said during a conference call with investors.
Huang's departure followed revelations of multiple alleged extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, who is reportedly suspected of having links to China's intelligence network. Another alleged relationship involved Kimberley Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reported directly to Huang.
The controversy has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's corporate safeguards, particularly as the company faces questions over its business dealings with China and the security implications of its advanced artificial intelligence chips.
Jensen Huang Says He Would Return If Board Asked
In his first public statement since leaving Nvidia, Huang said he had been overwhelmed by support from friends, industry colleagues and people he had never met.
"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation," he wrote in a post on X.
Huang said he had received calls from employees, investors, business partners and customers urging him to return to the company's leadership.
"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.
He also expressed gratitude for the support he had received, saying Nvidia had been his life's work and that building the company alongside his colleagues had been a privilege.
Huang, who said he came to the United States 53 years ago, described becoming an American citizen as one of the proudest moments of his life, adding that "nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible".
The calls for his reinstatement have also come from prominent technology industry figures, including Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, as well as US President Donald Trump.
Trump said on Monday that Huang had "learned a big lesson" and that he "would certainly not mind" if Nvidia's board reinstated him.
A petition titled "Stand with Jensen", launched last week, has also gathered support from current and former Nvidia employees, investors and Silicon Valley figures, urging the board to reconsider his departure pending an independent investigation.
The organisers said they were concerned Huang had been removed without meaningful due process and argued that they had not been shown evidence establishing that the woman at the centre of the controversy was a spy.
Nvidia Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings
The leadership turmoil comes as Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with revenue exceeding $116 billion, nearly double the figure recorded a year earlier.
The company reported earnings of $2.70 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of $2.48. Revenue from its data centre business, a key driver of growth amid the artificial intelligence boom, more than doubled to $107.6 billion.
Nvidia projected revenue of $130 billion for the current quarter ending in January, also exceeding analysts' expectations.
The company's earnings statement made no mention of Huang's departure or the possibility of his return. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has been named interim CEO, was expected to address Wall Street analysts for the first time in the role during the earnings call.
Jensen Huang To Testify Before US Congress
Separately, Huang has agreed to appear before US congressional committees on December 1, as Nvidia faces growing scrutiny over the sale of its advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.
Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to appear on December 2.
The chairmen of three House committees overseeing China and intelligence matters are seeking answers about Nvidia's role in potentially allowing Chinese entities to access advanced American chips, as well as the alleged involvement of a Chinese intelligence asset in the controversy.
The businesswoman Huang reportedly had a relationship with was an executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, which is under US investigation over allegations that it illegally diverted advanced Nvidia AI chips to Chinese companies in violation of American export controls.
In response to growing concerns, Nvidia announced the creation of a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance. Trump welcomed the move, calling it a "great idea" and describing Nvidia as a "great company" during his visit to Manila on Tuesday.