Several Apple services, including iCloud, the App Store and Apple Pay, are experiencing disruptions, with users reporting login failures, app download issues and problems accessing various features across Apple devices.
Downdetector has recorded a surge in outage reports across multiple Apple services, although Apple’s System Status page continues to show the services as operational.
Downdetector data indicates that reports of disruptions began emerging around 11:30 am ET, rising to nearly 2,000 within the following hour.
Among the affected services are the App Store, iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Support and iPhone Activation, along with several other Apple platforms.
Users have reported being unexpectedly signed out of their iCloud accounts on both iPhones and Macs. Attempts to sign back in have reportedly resulted in verification failures and error messages, including notifications of unknown errors.
Several users have also flagged problems with the App Store, saying they are unable to access the platform or download applications. Apple Music users have reported difficulties as well, while some devices are facing activation-related issues. Developers have separately reported trouble accessing App Store Connect.
The disruption comes days after a widespread outage affected Microsoft Outlook, disrupting access for users. It also follows technical problems reported by banking customers on Monday, after an issue at JPMorgan Chase affected online banking access and delayed certain transactions involving other banks.
Apple has yet to issue an official statement addressing the reported disruptions.
Users can check Apple's official System Status page for updates and any further developments regarding the outage.
(This is a developing story...)