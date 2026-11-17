Mahendra Singh Dhoni has ended his IPL playing career before the next season begins
The retirement came on retention day, after his earlier exit from international cricket
Sakshi Dhoni shared a social media post that quickly went viral after the announcement
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has closed the book on his IPL playing career, with his departure coming before the next season gets underway. The call came on retention day, after he had already stepped away from international cricket.
His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, responded on social media, and her post quickly went viral. She shared a photo of Dhoni looking towards the mountain ranges and wrote, "Some chapters end, and only then do beautiful new chapters begin."
Sakshi’s Viral Tribute
Her post went viral online, and fans responded to her message after Dhoni’s IPL retirement. She thanked those who have followed and supported him over the years.
"We are sincerely grateful for your love. For new beginnings, new experiences, and even more beautiful memories," Sakshi wrote in the post.
From Player To Mentor
He had already retired from international cricket, and the IPL move follows that earlier decision. The call came on retention day, before the new season. Dhoni will stay with Chennai Super Kings in a mentor role.
Having missed the entire 2026 campaign due to injury, the 45-year-old leaves the field as one of the league’s most decorated icons, having captained CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies since 2008
His retirement also frees up INR 4 crore in Chennai’s auction purse ahead of the December 16 mini-auction in Goa. In the dugout, Dhoni will work closely alongside new head coach Zaheer Khan to guide a transitioning squad and mentor the franchise’s next generation of young talent. As CSK owner N. Srinivasan affirmed, there is simply no Chennai Super Kings without MS Dhoni.