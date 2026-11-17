Chennai Super Kings have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, keeping the core around captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. They have also freed up INR 24.5 crore from the ten releases, which include MS Dhoni, who has retired from the IPL and will serve as team mentor. Prashant Veer, bought for ₹14.2 crore, is the costliest name on the released list.