Ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, CSK retained 19 players around Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson while releasing 10
Following a four-player trade with SRH that brought in Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, CSK freed up INR 24.5 crore
Having revamped their bowling unit after a disappointing IPL 2026, CSK enter the December 16 Goa auction with six remaining squad slots
Chennai Super Kings have announced their retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, keeping the core around captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. They have also freed up INR 24.5 crore from the ten releases, which include MS Dhoni, who has retired from the IPL and will serve as team mentor. Prashant Veer, bought for ₹14.2 crore, is the costliest name on the released list.
Chennai Super Kings: 19 retained, 10 released
Purse available: INR 28.05 crore
Total slots available: 6
Overseas slots available: 2
CSK’s list of retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Akeal Hosein, Spencer Johnson, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards.
CSK’s list of released players: MS Dhoni, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Macneil Noronha.
Livingstone (INR 6 crore) and Edwards (INR 3 crore) arrived from Sunrisers Hyderabad in a four-player swap that sent Khaleel Ahmed (INR 4.8 crore) and Nathan Ellis the other way. Earlier on deadline day, CSK had teased the announcement with a post on X that read, “Are you ready, Superfans? 🦁 #WhistlePodu #IPL2027”.
Chennai had a disappointing IPL 2026 and focused on strengthening their bowling this time. They kept their batting core around Samson and Gaikwad, along with young prospects such as Mhatre and Patel. With six slots and INR 28.05 crore left, the franchise will head into the auction in Goa on December 16 to fill the gaps.