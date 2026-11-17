MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL as a player and will join CSK as a team mentor
Dhoni has won the most matches as captain in IPL
He also has won the joint-most IPL titles in the history of the league
The five-time IPL-winning captain, MS Dhoni, has retired from the league, putting an end to his legendary professional playing career. However, a new chapter awaits him as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that the former India skipper will take on a new role with the franchise as team mentor.
Chennai Super Kings officially announced the development on Tuesday, November 17, the retention deadline day ahead of the upcoming mini-auction.
Dhoni has been synonymous with Chennai Super Kings, having been part of the franchise since the inaugural season. He was bought by CSK for ₹6 crore in the first-ever IPL auction in 2008. From then on, he was consistently retained by the franchise and handed the reins as captain, bringing unmatched stability to the side.
That stability is reflected in the numbers, with Dhoni leading the franchise to five IPL titles, making CSK the joint-most successful team in league history. He has also won two Champions League T20 titles.
Let's take a closer look at the numbers as the legend walks off the field as a player.
MS Dhoni's IPL Career
IPL Matches: 278
Runs: 5439
Average: 38.30
Strike Rate: 137.45
100s/50s: 0/24
4s/6s: 375/264
Catches: 158
Most Matches Won As Captain
Dhoni is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. He has played 235 matches as captain, winning 136 and losing 97. He holds a win percentage of 57.87%, which is the best among any captain who has led his side in more than 60 matches.
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|No Result
|W/L
|%W
|%L
|% Tied
|% Draw
|%NR
|MS Dhoni
|2008-2025
|235
|136
|97
|0
|0
|2
|1.4
|57.87
|41.27
|0
|0
|0.85
|Rohit Sharma
|2013-2023
|158
|87
|67
|4
|0
|0
|1.29
|55.06
|42.4
|2.53
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli
|2011-2023
|143
|66
|70
|3
|0
|4
|0.94
|46.15
|48.95
|2.09
|0
|2.79
|Gautam Gambhir
|2009-2018
|129
|71
|57
|1
|0
|0
|1.24
|55.03
|44.18
|0.77
|0
|0
|Shreyas Iyer
|2018-2026
|101
|55
|41
|2
|0
|3
|1.34
|54.45
|40.59
|1.98
|0
|2.97
Most Successful IPL Captain
MS Dhoni has been the joint-most successful captain in the history of IPL as he won five titles with Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma shares the record with MS Dhoni.
|Captain
|Titles Won
|Team(s)
|Winning Seasons
|MS Dhoni
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
|Rohit Sharma
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
|Gautam Gambhir
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012, 2014
|Rajat Patidar
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2025, 2026
|Shane Warne
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|2008
|Adam Gilchrist
|1
|Deccan Chargers
|2009
|David Warner
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2016
|Hardik Pandya
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|2022
|Shreyas Iyer
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2024
Most Runs As Captain
|Player (Team)
|Span
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|2011-2023
|143
|4994
|113
|41.96
|133.31
|5
|37
|424
|168
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants)
|2008-2025
|235
|4753
|84*
|38.64
|137.05
|0
|22
|326
|223
|Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)
|2013-2023
|158
|3986
|98*
|28.07
|129.37
|0
|25
|372
|158
|Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders)
|2009-2018
|129
|3518
|93
|31.13
|122.79
|0
|31
|406
|49
|David Warner (Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|2013-2023
|83
|3356
|126
|45.35
|140.53
|1
|32
|355
|109
Despite batting in the middle or lower-middle order, MS Dhoni consistently topped the run-scoring charts. He thrived under the weight of leadership, scoring 4,753 runs as captain, second only to Virat Kohli