MS Dhoni Retires From IPL: CSK Legend's 10 Records That Will Be Forever Remembered | See Photos

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 17 November 2026 6:37 pm

As MS Dhoni retires from the IPL, he leaves behind an unmatched statistical legacy forged since his 2008 debut. Finishing with 278 appearances—the most by any wicketkeeper—Dhoni holds league records for the most dismissals (205) and most runs as a keeper (5,125). He also crossed 5,000 overall IPL runs and joined Kieron Pollard as the only batters with 1,000+ runs in the 20th over. As a skipper, Dhoni’s dominance is historic: he was the first to lead a side 200 times and the first to successfully defend an IPL title in 2011. He retires with the most captaincy wins (136), the highest win percentage (57.87%), and the most final appearances as a leader, cementing his place among the tournament's all-time greats.