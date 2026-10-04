BitChat can relay messages between nearby phones using Bluetooth mesh networking, allowing communication without mobile data, Wi-Fi, phone numbers or a conventional central server.
Indian authorities previously raised concerns that the app’s decentralised architecture could make lawful interception, attribution and investigation more difficult.
Removing BitChat from the App Store affects its distribution in India but does not automatically delete it from devices where it is already installed.
When a mobile network goes dark, a smartphone can suddenly become little more than a glass rectangle. No WhatsApp message leaves. No webpage loads. No call connects. But there is another possibility: phones talking to phones, quietly, over the short invisible distance of Bluetooth.
That is the idea behind BitChat, the decentralised messaging application associated with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. The app does not need mobile data, Wi-Fi, a phone number or a central server for its Bluetooth mesh mode.
On October 3, Apple removed it from its India App Store after a demand from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Apple’s notice, shared by Dorsey, said the app contained content considered illegal in India, but did not specify what content was at issue. BitChat remained available on Apple’s App Stores outside India, while its TestFlight version was also made unavailable for testing in India.
When The Internet Went Silent
BitChat had already attracted the attention of Indian authorities during protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July. As mobile internet restrictions were imposed around the protest site, participants turned to offline messaging tools to communicate. Delhi Police subsequently examined encrypted BitChat chats as part of its investigation into the protests.
The attraction was simple. Unlike WhatsApp or Signal, BitChat does not need a cellular network to carry a message. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to create a local mesh. A phone can connect to another nearby phone, and messages can hop from one device to another, extending communication beyond the range of a single Bluetooth connection. In principle, a sufficiently dense crowd can therefore create its own small communications network even when conventional connectivity has been cut.
There is a catch: a mesh needs other BitChat-enabled devices nearby. If nobody around you has the application, there is no network to relay the message. That makes BitChat less like a replacement for WhatsApp and more like a communications lifeboat — useful at protests, festivals, disasters or in places where conventional networks are unavailable.
Why The Government Is Concerned
The same feature that makes BitChat useful during an internet shutdown is at the heart of the government's concern. In July, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Home Ministry, directed GitHub to remove or disable access to repositories hosting BitChat.
The notice said the application's decentralised architecture could significantly impede lawful interception, attribution and investigation, while allowing communication to continue during network restrictions. It also warned of potential misuse by anti-national elements, terrorist organisations, organised criminal groups and cybercriminals.
The architecture is important here. There is no conventional central server through which every message must pass, and users do not have to register with a phone number. That can make the application harder for authorities to monitor or associate with particular subscribers than conventional centralised messaging services.
The notice did not spell out whether the concerns cited in July were the specific basis for the new demand. Apple directed the developer to contact MeitY for further information. As of the latest reports, neither Apple nor MeitY had publicly provided a fuller explanation of the specific material considered illegal.
That distinction matters. The government's earlier I4C notice focused explicitly on the technical architecture and investigative difficulties posed by BitChat. Apple's latest notice, by contrast, refers to content considered illegal under Indian law without identifying it publicly.
What Happens To Phones That Already Have BitChat?
Removing an application from an app store is not the same as reaching into every phone and deleting it. The immediate effect is on distribution: new users in India cannot obtain the iOS application from Apple's Indian store, and TestFlight access has also been cut. Reports also found BitChat unavailable on Google Play in India, although the precise government direction behind that disappearance was not independently confirmed.
For someone who already has BitChat installed, the situation is different. The app's defining Bluetooth-mesh function does not depend on an App Store connection or a central messaging server. Its ability to communicate locally is therefore fundamentally different from an ordinary cloud-based messaging service. But removing store access can make future installation, reinstalls and official updates more difficult.
On Android, BitChat had even introduced a feature allowing the application to be shared and installed directly from one Android phone to another without the internet or Google Play — meaning the software's decentralised design makes it harder to eliminate simply by removing a download link.
That is the paradox now sitting at the centre of the BitChat controversy. The internet can be switched off. An app can be removed from a store. But a piece of software designed specifically to communicate without the internet was never entirely dependent on either.
BitChat's story, therefore, is not merely about one messaging application disappearing from an app store. It is about the uneasy space between connectivity and control — and what happens when the network goes dark but the phones around you can still find a way to speak.