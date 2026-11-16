Megaspeed said Alice Huang departed on August 30, 2025 and no longer holds a role at the company
The Singapore-based data centre firm said it does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters
The company said recent media reports about its business, supply chain and global operations were not supported by verifiable evidence
Singapore based company Megaspeed said Alice Huang departed the company on August 30, 2025 and no longer holds a role there. She has been linked to espionage allegations involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company said in a statement. The company added: “Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence,” and said it had conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and brought in external legal counsel for a thorough internal investigation.
Beijing Travel Report
Alice Huang has reportedly gone back to China. Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter, that she is living in Beijing and that security officials know of her presence there.
Bloomberg said her reasons for travelling to Beijing, when she arrived there and what she is currently doing remain unclear.
Speculation about Huang intensified after Nvidia founder Jensen Huang disclosed his affair with her and as the company’s board continued to investigate allegations that she is a Chinese spy.
In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed earlier said that “current leadership” had taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.
On November 8, Jensen admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” the former Nvidia CEO wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post. “I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” he wrote.
Espionage Claim Details
The New York Times said the accusation came largely from unnamed U.S. intelligence officials. It reported that they concluded Alice Huang was collecting information for Beijing and that surveillance picked up exchanges with an American later identified as Jensen Huang.
The public reporting does not disclose the underlying intelligence records, the information allegedly passed or other independently verifiable evidence. Reuters also reported it could not verify the allegations.
On November 12, 2026, the U.S. attorney general said the Justice Department had not decided whether she was a spy. China’s Foreign Ministry has also dismissed the allegation as unsubstantiated.