Where Is Alice Huang? Jensen Huang's Sister Reportedly In Beijing After Megaspeed Exit

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
Published at:

Singapore based company Megaspeed said Alice Huang departed the company on August 30, 2025 and no longer holds a role there

image Prefer on Google
Alice Huang Megaspeed
Alice Huang With Jensen Huang Photo: | X
Summary of this article

  • Megaspeed said Alice Huang departed on August 30, 2025 and no longer holds a role at the company

  • The Singapore-based data centre firm said it does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters

  • The company said recent media reports about its business, supply chain and global operations were not supported by verifiable evidence

Singapore based company Megaspeed said Alice Huang departed the company on August 30, 2025 and no longer holds a role there. She has been linked to espionage allegations involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company said in a statement. The company added: “Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence,” and said it had conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and brought in external legal counsel for a thorough internal investigation.

Jensen Huang Eyes Nvidia Comeback As Silicon Valley Allies Rally Behind Him: Reports

By Outlook News Desk

Beijing Travel Report

Alice Huang has reportedly gone back to China. Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter, that she is living in Beijing and that security officials know of her presence there.

Bloomberg said her reasons for travelling to Beijing, when she arrived there and what she is currently doing remain unclear.

Speculation about Huang intensified after Nvidia founder Jensen Huang disclosed his affair with her and as the company’s board continued to investigate allegations that she is a Chinese spy.

In a statement to The New York Times, Megaspeed earlier said that “current leadership” had taken the matter “extremely seriously and is committed to getting to the facts behind these allegations”.

Related Content
Elon Musk says and Jensen Huang - X
Alice Huang With Jensen Huang - | X
Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang - | John MacDougall / AFP
Musk said on Saturday he is backing a petition to reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO - X

On November 8, Jensen admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” the former Nvidia CEO wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post. “I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” he wrote.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Relationship With Second Employee, Reuters Reports

By Outlook News Desk

Espionage Claim Details

The New York Times said the accusation came largely from unnamed U.S. intelligence officials. It reported that they concluded Alice Huang was collecting information for Beijing and that surveillance picked up exchanges with an American later identified as Jensen Huang.

The public reporting does not disclose the underlying intelligence records, the information allegedly passed or other independently verifiable evidence. Reuters also reported it could not verify the allegations.

On November 12, 2026, the U.S. attorney general said the Justice Department had not decided whether she was a spy. China’s Foreign Ministry has also dismissed the allegation as unsubstantiated.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories