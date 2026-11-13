Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with another employee at the chipmaker, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday. The employee has not been identified. The latest revelation comes amid a series of reports about Huang's extramarital relationships, which preceded his departure from the company after more than three decades at its helm. Reuters said it was unable to reach the woman for comment, while Nvidia, Huang and a representative of the company's board did not respond to requests for comment.