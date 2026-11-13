Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Huang had an intimate relationship with an unnamed Nvidia employee.
The report follows earlier allegations involving Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell and Singapore-based businesswoman Alice Huang.
Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim chief executive as the company began looking for Huang's successor.
Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with another employee at the chipmaker, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday. The employee has not been identified. The latest revelation comes amid a series of reports about Huang's extramarital relationships, which preceded his departure from the company after more than three decades at its helm. Reuters said it was unable to reach the woman for comment, while Nvidia, Huang and a representative of the company's board did not respond to requests for comment.
The report follows earlier revelations involving Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare. Reuters reported that the newly disclosed relationship involved a second Nvidia employee, making it important to distinguish this latest allegation from the previously reported relationship with Powell.
Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a statement issued on November 8, following reports of his relationship with Alice Huang. He apologised for his conduct but did not identify the woman or provide details about the relationship. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment, Reuters reported.
Reports Of Relationships Deepen Scrutiny Of Nvidia Leadership
The latest report adds to the controversy surrounding Huang's leadership and the circumstances of his departure. Nvidia announced on Thursday that Huang was stepping down as chief executive, ending a tenure of more than 30 years at the company he co-founded. The developments have raised questions about corporate governance at the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmaker, as well as the extent to which the allegations could affect its business and reputation.
The controversy had already intensified after The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Powell, who reported directly to him. Nvidia's board had also begun an internal review into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation through his reported relationship with Alice Huang. The company had previously said its board had no reason to believe that national security or corporate secrets had been compromised.
Colette Kress Named Interim CEO As Nvidia Searches For Successor
Following Huang's departure, Nvidia appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while it searches for a permanent successor. Kress, who joined the company in 2013, is taking charge during a period of uncertainty for the chipmaker, which has become central to the global artificial intelligence industry.
Reuters reported that Kress had known about Huang's relationship with Powell, although the company and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The report also described disagreements between Kress and Huang over the company's large financing commitments to artificial intelligence firms, including investments linked to OpenAI and infrastructure companies.
Huang's exit marks a significant leadership change for Nvidia, whose growth into one of the world's most valuable technology companies was closely associated with its co-founder. The latest report adds another layer to the questions facing the company as its board manages the leadership transition and scrutiny surrounding its former chief executive.