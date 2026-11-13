The Joint Maritime Information Center's November 12 update listed four tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf between November 10 and 12. These included attacks on tankers northeast of Lima, Oman, and north of Khasab, as well as two incidents in the Arabian Gulf. In the latter incidents, multiple crew members of the Fujairah Energy were taken ashore for medical assistance, while the crew of the Dominica Prosperity evacuated safely.