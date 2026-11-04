Democrats captured Congress after major Republican defeats.
Economic concerns and immigration policies hurt Trump's party.
Iran war and candidate choices added to voter dissatisfaction.
Two years after Donald Trump returned to the White House, the midterm elections have dealt his party a major setback. Democrats have taken control of Congress, winning several races that Republicans had expected to hold.
The party made gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio and North Carolina, where Democratic candidates won Senate seats. Kansas stood out in particular. The state had not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932.
In Texas, James Talarico ended a long Republican hold on the Senate seat, becoming the first Democrat to win it since 1988 in midterm elections. Democrats also won gubernatorial races in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Iowa and New Mexico.
The result shows rejection of Trump's economic, immigration and foreign policies. While the president's performance often shapes midterm elections, the results suggest that voters had several reasons for turning to Democratic candidates this time.
Cost Of Living Became A Major Issue
Trump won the 2024 election promising to bring down high inflation. However, his tariffs on imported goods and the war with Iran have added to the financial pressure on many Americans. As prices continued to rise and his popularity fell, Trump urged people to accept the higher costs.
Several voters said their financial situation had worsened over the past two years. Nearly nine in 10 also said the cost of living was an important factor in deciding how to vote, according to exit polls conducted by SSRS for a group of US media organisations, including major television networks and the Associated Press.
The poll found that three-quarters rated the economy as either "not so good" or "poor". Around eight in 10 said rising prices had caused moderate or serious financial difficulties for their households.
Trump's Chosen Candidates Fail To Win Voters' Support
The election results also exposed the limits of Trump's influence within the Republican Party. Several candidates he had backed, despite opposition from local party leaders, lost races that Republicans had hoped to win.
His preferred Senate candidates in South Carolina and North Carolina, Darline Graham and Michael Whatley, were defeated. Paxton also suffered a heavy loss in Texas. Trump's choices had made it harder for Republicans to hold on to seats they were expected to win.
These defeats could raise fresh questions about Trump's ability to pick winning candidates. His preference for loyal supporters over candidates with wider appeal may have hurt the party in several states.
The results also point to a decline in support among some of the voter groups that helped Trump win in 2024. Exit polls showed Republicans losing ground among Black men, Latino voters and younger Americans.
Trump's Immigration Policies Faced Backlash
Trump's hardline immigration policies also became a source of dissatisfaction among voters. His administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, increased deportations and aggressive enforcement measures drew criticism from several sections of the public.
While Trump had made border security a central promise of his 2024 campaign, the approach also raised concerns over family separations, detention practices and the treatment of migrants. The administration's actions faced legal challenges and protests in several parts of the country.
For some voters, the focus on mass deportations and immigration enforcement raised questions about whether the government was addressing the issues affecting ordinary Americans.
Trump's Attacks Failed To Win Voters
In the final weeks of the campaign, Trump and other Republican leaders tried to turn voters against Democrats by calling them radical and accusing them of promoting communism. They warned that a Democratic victory would put the country at risk.
But these attacks failed to become the main concern for voters. Many were more worried about the rising cost of everyday items, including groceries and petrol. They wanted to know what Trump would do to bring prices down.
Trump repeatedly warned during the campaign that a Democratic victory would turn the US into "a communist country". He also described Democratic leaders in several states as "crazed lunatics and radicals". The fear did not work among voters.
The Iran War And Trump's Foreign Policy
Foreign policy also became an important issue in the election. The US military campaign against Iran and its economic consequences added to public concerns about the direction of the country.
The conflict contributed to higher fuel prices, putting further pressure on Americans already dealing with expensive everyday essentials. Voters who had expected Trump to focus on domestic issues also faced questions about the cost and purpose of another overseas conflict.
Democrats used these concerns to question the administration's priorities. They argued that the government was spending its resources on a conflict abroad while Americans were struggling with rising household expenses.
The results mark a major turning point for Trump's second term, with Democrats gaining control of both chambers of Congress. From economic worries to immigration and foreign policy, voters sent a clear message about their priorities. The defeat could also weaken Trump's influence and complicate his remaining time in office.