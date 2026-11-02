Trump officials are preparing executive actions without congressional approval.
Democrats could investigate his administration and block key appointments.
Trump says he may use vetoes before reaching compromises.
The Trump administration has been preparing for the possibility of Democrats taking control of Congress, working on ways to push ahead with key policies through executive powers while getting ready for potential investigations into its actions.
Since April, senior officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Budget Director Russell Vought, have been working with the White House Counsel’s Office to identify measures Trump could take without congressional approval.
These include executive actions on immigration, tariffs, housing costs, and federal spending, Reuters reported. The White House is also examining the limits of Trump’s executive powers. Counsel Will Scharf and his team are assessing “what Trump can legally do on his own, where he could push the limits of his authority and how to defend those decisions in court,” a White House official said.
The preparations highlight a key contrast ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. A Democratic takeover of Congress would allow the party to investigate Trump, block legislation and challenge his spending plans.
However, Trump would still have wide-ranging powers over trade, foreign policy and the federal bureaucracy, which he has already used aggressively during his second term.
What If Democrats Reach A Majority?
Democrats need to gain four seats in both the House and Senate to end the Republicans’ narrow majorities of 218-214 and 53-47. Polls suggest Democrats are favoured to win the House, but the Senate race remains uncertain. Even control of just one chamber could pose serious challenges for Trump.
If Democrats take the Senate, they could block Trump’s nominees for judicial and executive branch positions, including a potential Supreme Court appointment. They could also refuse to approve legislation backed by the president.
However, Trump would retain the power to veto bills passed by Democrats, and they are unlikely to secure enough votes in the House to override his vetoes.
Earlier, Trump said he could respond to a Republican defeat in Congress by using his veto power for “a month or two” before trying to reach agreements with Democrats.
“I guess I'll become Mr Veto,” Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in an interview excerpt released on Sunday. “And then at some point, we'll probably make deals,” Reuters reported.