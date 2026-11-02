The administration sued to prevent ballots associated with its list of 20,930 people from being counted. A court filing by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights included an analysis by two University of California, Los Angeles, data scientists. Al Jazeera reported that 8,880 names — 42 per cent of the list — did not appear in California’s current voter files. The analysis also found that thousands of people on the list were confirmed US citizens or could correspond to US citizens. A missing match in current voter files does not, by itself, establish a person’s citizenship status.