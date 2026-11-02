Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers after losing Michigan's Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed.
The endorsement followed a breakdown in relations over Israel, campaign advertising and the failed Democratic unity appearance.
Stevens's decision triggered staff resignations and criticism from Democratic leaders ahead of a crucial Senate election.
Haley Stevens, the Democratic congresswoman who lost Michigan's Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers on Sunday, two days before Election Day, reversing her earlier commitment to support her party's nominee and deepening a public feud that has exposed divisions among Democrats over Israel, campaign financing and the direction of the party.
The endorsement followed the collapse of a planned joint appearance at a Detroit church, where Stevens and El-Sayed were expected to campaign alongside Democratic Representative James E Clyburn. Instead, Stevens appeared at another church service with Rogers and announced her support for the Republican. The episode has left Democratic leaders dealing with a public split in a closely watched Senate race that could influence control of the chamber. It has also raised questions about whether El-Sayed can consolidate support across the party's competing factions before voters head to the polls.
From a promised show of unity to a Republican endorsement
The reversal was striking because Stevens had previously pledged to support El-Sayed after losing the Democratic primary in August. The two had appeared together at a unity breakfast shortly after his victory, but had not campaigned together publicly since.
According to The Washington Post, Stevens had privately assured senior Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representative Debbie Dingell and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, that she would not endorse Rogers. She had also told CNN that she wanted El-Sayed to win, describing her household as "a household divided", after her fiancé, Jason Turkish, indicated that he would vote for the Republican. She separately told Representative Jamie Raskin that she remained committed to the Democratic Party.
The planned church appearance in Detroit was supposed to demonstrate that the primary's divisions had been put behind them. The event, involving Clyburn, was also intended to engage Black voters, an important constituency in Michigan.
However, tensions escalated after El-Sayed's campaign staff asked Stevens not to attend any events with the candidate for the remainder of the campaign on Friday night. Debbie Dingell, who had helped organise the church appearance, separately said she had withdrawn the invitation because the dispute had become a distraction. Stevens, for her part, said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome in his campaign.
Instead of attending the planned service, Stevens appeared at Perfecting Church with Rogers, hugged the Republican candidate and announced her endorsement.
"Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away. And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today," she said.
The Washington Post reported that Stevens later told Politico she decided to endorse Rogers after being excluded from El-Sayed's campaign events. "He just was clear that I wasn't a part of it," she said.
Her decision surprised members of her congressional team. Her longtime chief of staff, Justin German, resigned alongside several other staff members. German said they were "shocked and heartbroken" by her decision. Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel also criticised Stevens, saying she had "abandoned everything she claims to care about".
Israel, Gaza and the advertisement at the centre of the feud
The dispute had centred on disagreements over Israel and US military assistance to the country, which became defining issues during the Democratic primary.
El-Sayed, a progressive candidate and outspoken critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, challenged continued US support for Israel. Stevens, a staunch supporter of Israel, defended military assistance and criticised El-Sayed's position.
The disagreement resurfaced publicly on Friday when Stevens demanded that El-Sayed apologise for his criticism of US military assistance to Israel. In her statement, she wrote: "He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford."
She also demanded that El-Sayed condemn an advertisement produced by Rebellion PAC, an outside political action committee. The advertisement linked US military assistance to Israel with the rising cost of groceries. Stevens described it as antisemitic and called on El-Sayed to distance himself from it.
El-Sayed said the advertisement was not made by his campaign and that he disagreed with its contents.
The dispute was rooted in a primary that exposed divisions among Democrats over Israel policy and outside political spending. Tens of millions of dollars in outside spending poured into the contest, including from an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC backing Stevens. El-Sayed criticised her association with the pro-Israel lobby.
El-Sayed responded to Stevens's latest criticism by accusing her of reopening a contest that had already ended.
"So while Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago, let's all focus on the task at hand," he said.
Stevens's reversal leaves Democrats dealing with the fallout
The endorsement also exposed the personal nature of the feud. Turkish's decision to support Rogers had already prompted concern among senior Democrats, who contacted people close to Stevens to establish whether she intended to follow his lead, The Washington Post reported.
Stevens had previously told CNN that she would vote for El-Sayed despite the disagreement within her household. Her eventual endorsement of Rogers therefore marked a departure from assurances she had given Democratic colleagues.
The reaction among party leaders was sharp. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had backed Stevens during the primary, called the endorsement "a despicable betrayal". President Donald Trump, meanwhile, praised Stevens and described her as "brave", welcoming her decision to support the Republican candidate.
Rogers's campaign also said it had not been informed of the endorsement in advance. His spokesperson, Abby Ronson, said: "We found out in real time."
The Associated Press reported that the endorsement had triggered concern among Democrats about the potential impact on their efforts to bring together voters behind El-Sayed. The party had hoped the planned church appearance would demonstrate that the primary divisions were over. Instead, Stevens's decision gave Republicans an opportunity to highlight the dispute in the final days of campaigning.
What the rupture means for Michigan's Senate race
El-Sayed is seeking to keep the seat being vacated by Democratic Senator Gary Peters in Democratic hands, in a contest that could help determine control of the Senate.
Stevens's endorsement could complicate that effort. She defeated El-Sayed in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, and neighbouring Oakland County during the Democratic primary, drawing support from Black and Jewish voters who are important parts of the party's coalition. Democrats had hoped the joint church appearance would help bring voters together behind the nominee.
However, Stevens's endorsement does not establish how her former supporters will vote in the general election. The extent to which the dispute affects turnout or changes voter preferences remains uncertain.
El-Sayed sought to shift attention away from the endorsement and towards the issues facing voters.
"At the end of the day, I actually don't think about Haley Stevens," he said.
With Election Day approaching, El-Sayed faces the task of keeping the focus on his campaign while Democrats deal with the fallout from Stevens's endorsement. The dispute has become a defining episode in a Senate contest that could determine control of the chamber.