The endorsement followed the collapse of a planned joint appearance at a Detroit church, where Stevens and El-Sayed were expected to campaign alongside Democratic Representative James E Clyburn. Instead, Stevens appeared at another church service with Rogers and announced her support for the Republican. The episode has left Democratic leaders dealing with a public split in a closely watched Senate race that could influence control of the chamber. It has also raised questions about whether El-Sayed can consolidate support across the party's competing factions before voters head to the polls.