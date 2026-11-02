House Of Representatives: Democrats Favoured To Regain Control

According to Fox News' updated forecast, Democrats are projected to win at least 223 seats in the 435-member House. A good election night could see them secure as many as 240 seats, while a particularly strong performance could take their tally to 252. Republicans, meanwhile, have 195 seats in their column and could end up with around 212 if they have a good night. That would leave the GOP six seats short of a majority, but could give the party enough numbers to make legislative decisions difficult for the next Democratic House Speaker, who would have to balance the demands of the moderate and far-left wings of the party.