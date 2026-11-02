Veeramani Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Seeks Extradition Of Aide, Moves To Impound Passport

The SIT is moving to impound Prakash’s passport and seek his extradition, with investigators saying he is absconding and believed to be in the UK.
Prakash is alleged to have helped R Veeramani conceal the crimes and is linked to financial transactions involving police personnel.
The SIT has issued a lookout circular against five accused and is working to complete the probe in eight POCSO cases.
The Special Investigation Team probing industrialist R Veeramani’s alleged sexual abuse case is moving to impound the passport of Prakash, one of the key accused, and seek his extradition as he is absconding and believed to be in the UK.
“Prakash, who assisted Veeramani to conceal the crimes, has fled overseas. Action is being taken to impound his passport and extradite him to India,” an official said, according to the Hindustan Times. The report added that Prakash is linked to financial transactions, including with police personnel, that allegedly helped Veeramani evade arrest.
The SIT has also issued a lookout circular against five accused to stop them from leaving India. The official did not specify which country Prakash had travelled to, but people aware of the matter said he is believed to be in the UK. The SIT is also working to complete the probe in all eight cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and file the final charge sheet.
Archana Detention Details
The SIT detained Archana on October 23, minutes before her departure to Singapore.
Veeramani’s daughter was stopped minutes before her departure to Singapore and was disembarked from an aircraft at Chennai airport. Soon after, she was hospitalised after she complained of ill health.
Her lawyer, P Vignesh, said the SIT had summoned Archana for an inquiry and that they had sought time because she was hospitalised. Police have not specified the grounds on which she was summoned.
Probe And Charges
The SIT has registered eight cases against Veeramani under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Veeramani is lodged in the central prison at Puzhal near Chennai.
A test identification parade was conducted at the prison, where one victim identified Veeramani. Investigators said this month that Veeramani’s manager, Shaktivel, procured 23 bars of gold to protect him after his arrest in August.
Shaktivel was arrested on October 18 for allegedly transferring cash to “influential people”. Veeramani’s drivers Lazer, Parthiban and Babu were arrested on October 5 and remanded to judicial custody.
Earlier Court Action
Veeramani was taken into custody after a local court in February threw out a police closure report in the case. Police had filed that report four months after a purportedly explicit video of Veeramani with a minor was handed over in October 2025.
Police told the court that the case could be reopened if new evidence emerged. The court instead instructed police to continue the probe.
Investigators are also examining allegations that someone tried to hush up the case, Hindustan Times reported. That background has become central as the SIT now pursues alleged aides and financial links around the case.
Money Trail Under Scrutiny
A person aware of the matter said Shaktivel moved money and purchased 23 gold bars, weighing 23 kg, on Veeramani’s directions between February and July. The bars came from a jeweller with showrooms across Tamil Nadu.
The sale of Veeramani’s two properties worth ₹36.52 crore and ₹43.72 crore near Chennai is also under scrutiny. The transactions coincided with the police closure report in February, and police are investigating whether the proceeds were used as bribes.
Police also conducted searches at Veeramani’s residences in Chennai, his farmhouse and an office. Some incriminating documents were recovered, police informed.