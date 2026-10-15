Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case has been referred for mediation
The actor's passport has been released by court
Rajpal Yadav deposited Rs 2 crore with the court ahead of his ancestral property's sale
Actor Rajpal Yadav has received major relief in the ongoing cheque bounce case as the Supreme Court has referred the long running case to mediation after he deposited Rs 2cr as part payment of the dues owed by him. The court also allowed the actor's passport to be released.
Rajpal Yadav's counsel had also submitted plea that releasing the passport would allow the actor to travel to Canada for an upcoming show, easing his financial grievance.
The development comes regarding the case which is between Rajpal Yadav and Murli Projects Private Limited. Earlier, Rajpal Yadav had proposed to sell off his ancestral property to pay of the dues and the court had accepted the offer. The proposal allowed Rajpal to deposit Rs 2 crore immediately and then eventually settle the remaining amount once a buyer takes the property.
According to Bar and Bench, in today's development, the Court found it apt to direct parties to resort to mediation and explore an amicable settlement regarding whatever amount is yet to be paid.
"What we are saying is that you have been brought to the verge of selling your ancestral property only to get rid of this case. Of course, we will hear on merits also, if the occasion arises. But at this stage, after losing before different courts, the scope of interference is known very well. We want that you amicably settle," the Court said..
The actor had earlier deposited Rs 1.15 crore and the remaining Rs 85 cr by October 13, which he did with the court's registry.
About Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case
The long running cheque bounce case is a result from the loan the actor took for his 2012 production Ata Pata Laapata. The case is about the actor and his wife receiving Rs 5cr from a private firm named Murli Projects. In May 2024, a sessions court convicted Rajpal Yadav to 6 months jail custody. The court suspended the actor's custody eventually after the counsel assured that the actor would make the payments, leading the case to be referred to Delhi High Court Mediation Centre.
After noticing that Rajpal is failing to honour his commitments, he was asked to surrender in front of the court in February 2026. The actor remained in jail until court ordered interim suspension of sentence after he deposited Rs 1.5 cr with the complainant. However, since he failed to submit the remaining amount, he was sent for imprisonment for three months. This has now been challenged.
On September 15, the court granted him extension of two more weeks and asked him to deposit money by October 5. Following this, Rajpal Yadav proposed the plan of selling his ancestral property.