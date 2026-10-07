Rajpal Yadav must deposit ₹2 crore in the cheque-bounce case.
The actor arrived with a ₹1.15 crore demand draft.
The Supreme Court set mid-October as Rajpal Yadav’s payment deadline.
The Supreme Court has directed actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore in a cheque-bounce case connected to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata. Yadav appeared before the court on Wednesday with a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore, while the remaining ₹85 lakh is expected to be paid through a buyer of his property.
Rajpal Yadav appears in Supreme Court
The court said Yadav’s plea challenging the High Court order would be considered only after the ₹2 crore payment is made. His counsel explained that the Registry did not permit RTGS, so a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore was brought to court. For the remaining ₹85 lakh, the counsel said a buyer of Yadav’s property was present in court and would make the payment once the transaction was completed. The bench criticised the actor’s conduct and warned that his sentence could be enhanced.
The case relates to an alleged ₹5 crore liability involving Murli Projects Pvt Ltd and Ata Pata Laapata. The company had allegedly extended a loan to Yadav in 2010, following which seven repayment cheques of ₹1.05 crore each were dishonoured. Yadav has maintained that the dispute arose from a ₹5 crore liability connected to the film.
What Rajpal Yadav told Supreme Court
After the order, an informal exchange took place between the bench and Yadav about the financial difficulties he said he faced because of Ata Pata Laapata. The actor claimed the film had resulted in losses of around ₹200–250 crore and that its producers had also suffered.
The Chief Justice of India remarked in jest, “Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab.” Yadav then greeted the bench, saying, “Pranam karta hoon,” before speaking about the losses.
The CJI advised him to make a good film and entertain people, adding that advocates appearing before the Supreme Court were also good actors and could be cast in his films.
Speaking to the media in Delhi, Yadav said, “Loans aren't taken out for films. You take a loan to build a house or buy land, not to make movies. It’s either a package deal or an investment. Rajpal Yadav is already working on a hundred films himself, so why would he need a loan to make one?”
He added, “I have the utmost respect for my country, the Supreme Court, and the judiciary. Whatever decision is reached, wherever it comes from, it will be accepted by all.”
The ₹2 crore payment has been ordered by October 13, after which the Supreme Court will consider his plea.