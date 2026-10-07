Rajpal Yadav appears in Supreme Court

The court said Yadav’s plea challenging the High Court order would be considered only after the ₹2 crore payment is made. His counsel explained that the Registry did not permit RTGS, so a demand draft of ₹1.15 crore was brought to court. For the remaining ₹85 lakh, the counsel said a buyer of Yadav’s property was present in court and would make the payment once the transaction was completed. The bench criticised the actor’s conduct and warned that his sentence could be enhanced.