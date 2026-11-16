Late Actor Nimmi's Financial Fraud Case: Caretaker Booked In Property Controversy Worth Rs 8 Crore

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Siddhi Chatterjee
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An FIR has been filed against late veteran actress Nimmi's caretaker, Asrar Ahmed Shaikh, for misappropriating her property, jewellery, and fixed deposits worth crores.

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Nimmi Asrar Ahmed Shaikh
FIR filed against Nimmi's former caretaker Asrar Ahmed Shaikh Photo: Instagram

  • An FIR has been filed against the late actress Nimmi's caretaker, Asrar Ahmed Shaikh.

  • Asrar Ahmed Shaikh has been accused of taking control of Nimmi's fixed deposits worth Rs. 1.77 crore, selling her car for scrap, and usurping her properties.

  • The Santacruz Police Station is investigating the matter.

Late veteran actress Nimmi's long-time caretaker named Asrar Ahmed Shaikh has been booked over claims of financial fraud worth crores. Allegations claim that Asrar took Rs. 1.77 crore from the fixed deposit of late actress Nimmi. He has also been charged with disposing of Nimmi's Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car for scrap and trying to gain control of her two apartments located in Santacruz West, Mumbai. This was after Nimmi's demise in 2020, after battling a prolonged illness.

Nimmi's relative filed the case against her caretaker

The case relates to the assets left behind by Nawab Banu, better known as Nimmi. According to the police complaint filed by her relative, Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, 48, the actress left behind an estate that includes two flats in Mumbai with two parking spaces and fixed deposits. According to the will, Nimmi's properties were to be distributed among the beneficiaries named in it.

Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani told the cops that Nimmi and her husband, Ali Raza, had purchased two flats in the B Wing of Neha Apartment on Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai. The couple purchased the properties in 2003, and they were registered in Nimmi's name. Nimmi and Ali Raza also had two fixed deposits of around Rs. 1.23 crore. This was with the State Bank of India, while Rs. 54 lakh was with Saraswat Bank.

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Veteran Actress Nimmi Dies At 88

By PTI

After Nimmi's husband died on November 1, 2007, the actress continued to stay alone. Due to her age, Nimmi had issues travelling for her medical care; she reportedly opened joint bank accounts with her caretaker, Asrar Ahmed Shaikh. In addition to being Nimmi's caretaker, he had also worked as a domestic helper for Nimmi and Ali Raza. He was Nimmi's trusted aide and, according to the FIR, managed her financial transactions.

More details on Nimmi's property controversy

Nimmi, before her death, according to a report by SCREEN, had made a will appointing Gurpal Singh Harban Singh Sachar as the executor. The will document reportedly identified Ali Sayyed Parvez, Nimmi's adopted son based in Britain, along with another family member, as the beneficiaries of her estate. The inheritance included two flats, fixed deposits, and jewellery.

Veteran Actress Nimmi Dies At 88

By PTI

Nimmi's adopted son, Parvez, passed away on December 28, 2020, due to COVID-19, and his wife, Salma Neki Parveen, and the three kids reportedly are entitled to inherit Parvez's share under the will. Nimmi's relative, on the other hand, claimed that Asrar took advantage, withdrew fixed deposits worth Rs. 1.77 crore, and took control of her flats.

Nimmi's relative stated that he informed Parvez's wife about the financial irregularities. As she could not frequently travel to India, she authorised Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani as power of attorney to pursue the matter on the bf of the family. The Santacruz Police have registered an FIR against Nimmi's caretaker on November 11, 2026. A senior police officer said further investigations are underway.

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