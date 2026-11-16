Nimmi's relative filed the case against her caretaker

The case relates to the assets left behind by Nawab Banu, better known as Nimmi. According to the police complaint filed by her relative, Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, 48, the actress left behind an estate that includes two flats in Mumbai with two parking spaces and fixed deposits. According to the will, Nimmi's properties were to be distributed among the beneficiaries named in it.