Soni Razdan recalls smoking around 100 cigarettes while filming Gumrah.
The actor was unaware she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt.
Razdan also remembered the support she received while shooting Buniyaad.
Actor Soni Razdan has recalled continuing to work during both her pregnancies, including while filming the 1993 thriller Gumrah. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she revealed that she had no idea she was pregnant with daughter Alia Bhatt when she filmed a smoking sequence that required her to smoke around 100 cigarettes in a single day.
'I was just craving cigarettes'
Razdan said she was shooting the television show Buniyaad when she became pregnant for the first time. She credited the Sippy family, who produced the show, for making arrangements to ensure she was comfortable on set. As she lived in Lokhandwala and struggled to find transport early in the morning, the production team arranged a car for her. She was also given the best room on set and looked after throughout the shoot.
Recalling her second pregnancy, Razdan said she had no clue she was expecting Alia while working on Gumrah. She said, "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I’m not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes. I also did that famous gallows scene when I was pregnant with her. Then there was a big break. Five months later, when I came back, my costumes wouldn’t fit me. I had a little bump by then. So, we had to alter the costumes."
Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt’s family
Razdan married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on April 20, 1986. The couple first met while working on his 1984 film Saaransh, in which she played a prominent role. They welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988, followed by Alia in 1993.
Soni Razdan’s recent work
Razdan was most recently seen in Shaque: No One To Trust, directed by Rensil D’Silva. The Netflix series also stars Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas, among others.