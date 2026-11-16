Recalling her second pregnancy, Razdan said she had no clue she was expecting Alia while working on Gumrah. She said, "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I’d have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me! I’m not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes. I also did that famous gallows scene when I was pregnant with her. Then there was a big break. Five months later, when I came back, my costumes wouldn’t fit me. I had a little bump by then. So, we had to alter the costumes."