Ramayana Part One collected over ₹70 crore on its second Sunday.
The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer set the biggest second Sunday for a Bollywood film.
Ramayana has already crossed the lifetime collections of Jawan, Stree 2, Chhaava, Pathaan and Animal.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has set a new box-office benchmark for a Bollywood release, collecting over ₹70 crore on its second Sunday. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer held firm even after the Diwali holiday period ended. Its second Sunday number is now the biggest for a Hindi film.
The strong run matters because it shows the film is sustaining momentum beyond its opening surge. It has also moved past the lifetime totals of several recent Hindi blockbusters and widened its lead on the all-time chart.
According to Sacnilk, the film then opened to ₹64.85 crore in India on its first day. That made it the fourth-highest opening in Bollywood history.
The film’s weekday hold was stronger still. Nitesh Tiwari's film raked in ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday.
Second Sunday record
The latest weekend has pushed the film to another mark. Ramayana collected ₹75 crore on its second Sunday after earning ₹72.90 crore on Saturday. It surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which had collected ₹68 crore on its second Sunday after its March release.
The film has already crossed the lifetime hauls of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (₹643.87 crore), Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 (₹625.27 crore) and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹601.57 crore).
It has already beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (₹544.28 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (₹556.36 crore).
Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the epic drama sees Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. The second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.