Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Pics Case Ends In Release For Accused As Mumbai Court Flags Arrest Lapses

Furthermore, the defence counsel alleged that the police had acted with unusual haste solely owing to the high-profile status of the complainant. Asserting his innocence, Jain maintained that he had committed no wrongdoing and argued that the statutory provisions invoked against him did not prima facie apply to the case. Addressing the arguments surrounding arrest protocols and mandatory notices, the magistrate also underlined that the offences cited carried a maximum punishment of up to seven years in prison.