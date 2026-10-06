Talking about the film and her character, Sonakshi said it is “a very different space” for her, which made it exciting. “What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen,” she added.