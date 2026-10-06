Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal lead Tu Hai Meri Kiran.
The psychological thriller is about one-sided love.
It will hit the screens this October.
The trailer for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a twisted tale of one-sided love and obsession. The psychological thriller blends suspense, twists and thrills.
The trailer gives us a sneak peek into Sonakshi and Zaheer's characters and their world. However, the plot is kept under wraps to build the intrigue.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran promises to keep viewers guessing and hooked from start to end.
What's inside Tu Hai Meri Kiran trailer
The trailer introduces Sonakshi as Kiran and Zaheer as Samar. Both share a special bond and Samar starts liking Kiran and falls for her. His love soon turns into obsession and wants the same from Kiran, who seems to have no such feeling for him.
She tries to distance herself from Samar and asks to leave her alone and stop calling her.
Samar's behaviour turns extremely wild and he wants to have Kiran in his life at any cost. The trailer ends with Kiran lying unconscious and injured as Samar promises to take care of her "forever".
Watch the trailer here.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran release date
Produced by Vishal Rana, Echelon Productions, and directed by Karan Rawal, it will arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026 and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer.
What Sonakshi and Zaheer said about the film
Tu Hai Meri Kiran marks Sonakshi and Zaheer's first film after their marriage.
Talking about the film and her character, Sonakshi said it is “a very different space” for her, which made it exciting. “What intrigued me most was the unsettling world the film creates, where an emotion can slowly become something far more intense and consuming. My character goes through a very unusual journey, and there are so many layers to her that I really enjoyed exploring. The film keeps you on the edge and makes you question the reality unfolding on screen,” she added.
Zaheer called it “a very special film”, and what drew him to the story was the way it ”explores one-sided love and how an emotion that begins with intensity can take an unexpected turn.”
“I really enjoyed exploring the complexities of my character and discovering the different layers to him. Working with Sonakshi made the experience even more special. I’m looking forward to audiences discovering the world of Tu Hai Meri Kiran and experiencing its mystery, suspense and emotions on the big screen,” he said further.