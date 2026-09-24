Pooja Meri Jaan Trailer: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi's Film Explores Darker Complexities Of Rejection And Obsession

The makers of Pooja Meri Jaan unveiled its trailer today.
The story follows Pooja after she rejects a close friend’s romantic advances.
Huma Qureshi plays lawyer Sana, who investigates the claims around Pooja.
Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati, is set to premiere on OTT this October. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, the film is positioned as an intense drama that forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths. It stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz in significant roles.
The makers unveiled the trailer today and also announced its release date.
Pooja Meri Jaan trailer
It follows Pooja (Mrunal Thakur) through a series of unsettling events and asks questions around rejection, obsession, consent and the truth behind what happened. The film does not offer easy answers. Instead, it keeps the focus on discomfort, motive and consequence.
When Pooja turns down a close friend’s romantic advances, a chain of disturbing events begins. The story then asks what happened and who must answer for what comes next.
Those questions drive the drama. The film also asks if Pooja is caught in events beyond her control or tied more closely to what is happening around her.
Huma Qureshi plays lawyer Sana, who works to reconstruct what happened to Pooja and test the competing claims around her.
Her role gives the film its mystery thread. Sana works through conflicting accounts to uncover what lies beneath them, even as the truth remains elusive throughout the narrative.
Watch the trailer here.
The film keeps its moral lines unsettled. It asks where innocence ends and responsibility begins. As it unfolds, it gradually reveals the darker complexities of rejection, obsession and societal judgement.
That framing gives Pooja Meri Jaan its central tension. Rather than offering simple resolution, the drama leans on uncertainty and competing versions of the truth.
Pooja Meri Jaan release date
The film was announced in 2022 but remained unreleased for nearly four years.
It will be available to stream on Zee5 from October 2, 2026.