Toxic English Trailer Out: Yash’s Film Arrives Worldwide On August 26

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The new cut also offers a closer look at the film’s international positioning ahead of its global theatrical release.

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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups English Trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Yash’s Toxic English trailer has received strong reactions from international audiences.

  • Fans are praising the film’s natural English dialogue and overall presentation.

  • Toxic features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi.

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has unveiled its English-language trailer, giving audiences a fresh look at Geetu Mohandas’ action thriller. The new cut has also prompted comparisons with the versions released earlier in Indian languages, with several fans saying the English trailer feels more natural and better suited to the film’s international ambitions.

The film was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada rather than simply being dubbed later. Yash stars in a dual role as Raya and Ticket, with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi also part of the ensemble.

Why fans think Toxic’s English trailer is better

The English trailer has particularly caught attention for Yash’s dialogue delivery. Fans have described his English diction as natural and unforced, while the lip-sync and performances appear to fit the dialogue more closely.

Some viewers have even said they would prefer watching Toxic in English, arguing that the trailer gives the film a more international action-film feel. The response has been especially positive around the rhythm of the new cut.

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The English trailer is also reportedly around 11 seconds shorter than the earlier Indian-language version. Some small changes have been made to the dialogue and credits, including a shorter section of Yash’s monologue.

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Toxic targets a global audience

The film is set in a fictionalised Goa during the final years of Portuguese colonial rule and follows a story involving power, betrayal and the underworld. Its action has been overseen by stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, whose credits include John Wick and Fast & Furious.

North American distribution rights have been acquired by Prime Media Studios. The film will be released in English and Kannada in North American cinemas, alongside additional dubbed versions.

Yash has also co-written and produced the film through Monster Mind Creations with Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions.

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Toxic is set to arrive globally on August 26.

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