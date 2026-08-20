Whalefall Trailer: Austin Abrams' Survival Thriller Promises Plenty Shocks

Whalefall has dropped a new trailer.
Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin lead the survival thriller.
The film is directed by Brian Duffield.
Whalefall, the new thriller starring Austin Abrams, has dropped a trailer.
The upcoming water-based thriller Whalefall trails a young SCUBA diver (played by Weapons‘ Austin Abrams) as he’s swallowed by a whale and battles to survive with only an hour of air. Josh Brolin also leads the new epic and emotional survival thriller based on the acclaimed 2023 novel of the same name by Daniel Kraus. Released in 2023, the novel was met with critical acclaim and went on to be included in a list of the “Best Thrillers of 2023” by the New York Times.
Kraus' latest novel, Angel Down, which won the Pulitzer for Fiction this year, also has a film adaptation in the works from Imagine Entertainment.
Whalefall Synopsis
The official synopsis of the film states: "Following the death of his father (Josh Brolin), Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving off the Central Coast of California in search of his remains, but is swallowed by a massive sperm whale. While trapped inside its belly with only one hour of oxygen left, Jay comes to realize that the hard-earned lessons his father imparted may be the key to his escape."
“To bring Daniel Kraus’ book to life, our cast and crew spent a summer inside a whale inside a sound stage in Studio City, California,” Brian shared in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences to see the performances and hard work everyone put in to tell this thrilling and emotional story in a dark, cozy theater this October.”
Brian Duffield directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with the novel’s author. The cast also includes Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd.
Whalefall hits theaters on October 16. Austin Abrams will soon be seen in Zach Cregger's Resident Evil.