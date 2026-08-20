Whalefall Trailer: Austin Abrams' Survival Thriller Promises Plenty Shocks

The upcoming water-based thriller Whalefall trails a young SCUBA diver (played by Weapons‘ Austin Abrams) as he’s swallowed by a whale and battles to survive with only an hour of air. Josh Brolin also leads the new epic and emotional survival thriller based on the acclaimed 2023 novel of the same name by Daniel Kraus. Released in 2023, the novel was met with critical acclaim and went on to be included in a list of the “Best Thrillers of 2023” by the New York Times.