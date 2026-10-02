Olivier Martinez seeks sole custody of 12-year-old Maceo amid allegations.
Halle Berry’s attorney called Martinez’s filing misleading and meritless.
A temporary restraining order was granted against Berry on October 1.
Halle Berry's ex-husband Olivier Martinez has sought sole custody of their 12-year-old son Maceo after alleging that the actress physically abused him. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Martinez also requested a temporary restraining order against Berry following an alleged incident on September 26.
Halle Berry faces allegations from Olivier Martinez
Martinez alleged that Berry "physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him”. The filing further claimed that this was not an isolated incident, with other alleged physical, verbal and emotional abuse cited.
The allegations were made in a petition filed by Martinez, who said his "paramount concern is the health, welfare and the safety of the minor child”. His lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, also described Martinez as "a loving parent" whose immediate concern was protecting Maceo.
Martinez further alleged that Maceo called him after the incident and asked to be picked up. He claimed Berry later downplayed what happened as joking or playing and referred to her mixed martial arts training while alleging that she had previously put Maceo in chokeholds.
Halle Berry's lawyer responds to custody claims
Berry's attorney Marina Beck rejected Martinez's allegations in a statement to PEOPLE. The filing was described as "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading”, while Berry was said to remain focused on Maceo's best interests.
The former couple finalised their divorce in 2023 after nearly eight years of proceedings. Their existing arrangement provided for joint legal custody, with Berry ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support as well as additional support based on certain income.
Temporary restraining order granted against Halle Berry
A Los Angeles County judge granted Martinez a temporary restraining order on October 1, temporarily restricting Berry's visitation with Maceo. The order is not a final determination of the allegations and remains in place pending further proceedings. A hearing has been scheduled for October 16.
The latest court action follows years of disagreements over the former couple’s co-parenting arrangement, including court-ordered parenting therapy in 2024. Both sides continue to dispute aspects of their custody and parenting relationship.