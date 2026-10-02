Drishyam 3 X Review praises Ajay Devgn’s controlled Vijay Salgaonkar performance.
Jaideep Ahlawat’s intensity has emerged as another major audience highlight.
Viewers remain divided over the predictable story and emotional payoff.
Drishyam 3's X Review is here as Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar returns for the final chapter of the Hindi thriller franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened to largely positive reactions, with viewers particularly discussing the film's suspense, twists and performances.
Drishyam 3 X Review: Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat praised
Early reactions have highlighted the tension built around Vijay, with several viewers calling the interval sequence a major highlight. Ajay Devgn has been praised for relying on expressions and controlled reactions, while Jaideep Ahlawat has attracted attention for his intensity as Rajveer Singh Tomar.
One viewer described the film as gripping and praised the way its tension continues to build. Another reaction singled out the climax twist and claimed it had surpassed the endings of the first two films. Such comparisons have become a recurring part of the early Drishyam 3 discussion.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also gave the film 4.5 stars, calling it the best film in the franchise and praising the writing, courtroom sequences and Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat face-off. His review also described the finale as powerful and fulfilling.
Not everyone is convinced by Drishyam 3
The social media response has not been completely unanimous. One viewer described the film as a predictable family thriller and felt the Hindi version, while better than the Malayalam counterpart in their view, still fell short in some areas.
Other reactions have questioned whether the new film carries the same emotional weight as the earlier instalments. Still, the climax and second half have remained the strongest points of discussion among viewers.
Drishyam: The Conclusion release date and cast
Drishyam: The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, with Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat joining the central cast. Unlike the first two Hindi films, the third instalment follows an original story rather than remaking the Malayalam franchise.
The film was released in theatres on October 2, 2026. Early audience reactions suggest that the finale has given viewers plenty to debate, particularly around its twists and climax.