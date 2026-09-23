Ajay Devgn's Drishyam Franchise Confirmed To Wrap With Third Installment

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the final chapter in the Ajay Devgn franchise.
Director Abhishek Pathak confirmed this in a new interview.
Pathak also stated that the Hindi franchise diverges from the Malayalam counterpart.
Ahead of the release of Drishyam: The Conclusion, director Abhishek Pathak stated that this is officially the end of the Hindi film franchise. He maintained that the original Malayalam series led by Mohanlal is taking a different approach.
Abhishek Pathak, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “I think they (Malayalam franchise) might have a story which they want to take forward. And obviously, the story is moving in two different trajectories. They have a completely different screenplay and story going on.”
Drishyam Hindi Franchise Is Ending
Pathak categorically insisted that Drishyam: The Conclusion will give the Hindi franchise a definitive ending, leaving no possibility of another sequel. “So, as filmmakers of the Hindi version, I think we want to really cater to what the audience expects out of it. And I think we have made sure that the route we took is something they will love. And beyond this, I don’t think I’m going to be doing that. So there’s no possibility of revisiting the Hindi ‘Drishyam’ for sure,” the director said.
The director also batted that ending a trilogy at the right point is imperative rather than dragging the story simply because the franchise is successful. “I think it’s always good to end the trilogy if it’s getting done beautifully. I think that’s the point we need as a filmmaker. I think we need to stop and just let the film live its life on its own, rather than stretching it beyond what it requires. I think that’s the reason why we decided to say that this will be the last stop for the franchise,” Pathak said.
Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of the franchise, brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Apart from Jaideep, the other new entrants in the cast are Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla. The film releases in theatres on October 2, 2026.