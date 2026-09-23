Ajay Devgn's Drishyam Franchise Confirmed To Wrap With Third Installment

The director also batted that ending a trilogy at the right point is imperative rather than dragging the story simply because the franchise is successful. “I think it’s always good to end the trilogy if it’s getting done beautifully. I think that’s the point we need as a filmmaker. I think we need to stop and just let the film live its life on its own, rather than stretching it beyond what it requires. I think that’s the reason why we decided to say that this will be the last stop for the franchise,” Pathak said.