Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion Races Past ₹10 Crore In Advance Bookings

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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In 48 hours, Drishyam 3 sold over 4 lakh tickets across India for the opening weekend.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking report
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking report Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion releases in theatres on October 2.

  • Advance bookings crossed ₹10 crore by Tuesday morning, September 29.

  • The film sold 1.6 lakh tickets on day one and more than a lakh on day two.

Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam: The Conclusion will hit the screens on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. With the third film, the saga ends. The early ticket sales hints at a strong opening.

The film was already expected to do well after the success of the first two parts. That expectation has hardened into a sharper box-office signal.

Drishyam: The Conclusion advance booking report

Bookings opened on September 27, five days before release. The response was quick.

According to trade estimates, the film had grossed more than ₹10 crore in advance bookings by Tuesday morning, September 29.

That early rush matters because it suggests the finale could open far above initial forecasts. The film’s pre-release run has also brought renewed focus to how big the franchise has become and how the third part may finish it at the ticket window.

On the first day alone, the film sold 1.6 lakh tickets. It added more than a lakh more on day two, Saturday, keeping up the pace across circuits.

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In just 48 hours, Drishyam 3 sold more than 4 lakh tickets across India for its opening weekend. The first-day advance booking gross had already reached ₹6.65 crore. That has gone past the final advance booking total of Drishyam 2, which had closed at ₹5.09 crore.

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Drishyam 3 cast and credits

The third instalment brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Returning cast members include Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. New additions are Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla.

Abhishek Pathak has written and directed the film. The third part of the Hindi version tells a fresh story that departs from the Malayalam franchise’s third instalment.

The crime thriller received a UA 16+ certificate ahead of its release.

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Malayalam Drishyam 3, led by Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, was released on May 21, 2026.

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