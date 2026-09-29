Dennis Haskins, Saved By The Bell Actor, Dead At 75

Dennis Haskins essayed Principal Belding on Saved By The Bell.
He's best known for the NBC show.
He died at 75.
Dennis Haskins, the American actor and musician best known for essaying the beloved Principal Belding on Saved by the Bell, passed away at 75. His agent, Jay Schachter, attested to the news of his death. Details of his death weren't disclosed.
Saved By The Bell Details
“It’s a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more,” Schachter stated. “He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”
Haskins initially played Principal Belding on Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which was reworked after one season and became Saved by the Bell. Saved by the Bell ran on NBC from 1989-1993.
Haskins reprised Belding one final time in February 2015 when he reunited with Bell stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen for a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kimberly Snow, Haskins’ friend and longtime caretaker, posted a tribute, “A lot of people thought he owned it, but he didn’t. He just loved the place and its people. He enjoyed singing for people, meeting them, and taking selfies with his fans. Dimples closed down about 11 years ago, and people still associate him with his beloved ‘second home.’ He was known to most as Mr. Belding from Saved by the Bell, but to us, he was much more than that.”
She talked about his health woes, "He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, ‘What do I even say?’ So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life. Late last night, that journey ended for him. He is now at peace and is probably entertaining the people in the sky.”
He is survived by his son, Dustin.